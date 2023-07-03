Dell has dropped a perfect for PS5 4K monitor deal that's a lowest-ever price

If you're looking to get a dedicated monitor for your PlayStation 5 this summer, then this PS5 monitor deal is perfect - and it comes before the Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals actually arrive next week.

Offering as close to the full package as you can get in its price range, and coming in at what we think is a lowest ever price, the Dell G3223Q is down to just $599.99 (was $799.99) at the manufacturer's own website right now. This is a superb do-it-all 4K monitor that has a terrific suite of gaming-focused specs that hit all the right sweet spots without overdoing it, or compromising too much.

Dell's 4K monitors are incredibly well-reviewed and thought of throughout the industry and by us, and our sister sites such as TechRadar, Tom's Hardware, and GamesRadar. In fact, this particular monitor went down so well with Tom's Hardware that it received a near-perfect score. Our mothership's, TechRadar, own review was a little less enthusiastic but still scored the screen well. All those sites praised the G3223Q's screen and specs in particular: it's combination of a 4K, 32-inch, Fast IPS, 144Hz refresh, 1ms response time, and superb colour and HDR performance mean it excels with both PC and console gaming and can offer silky smooth frames on both platforms.

As early contenders for non-Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, or Prime Day Xbox Series X deals go, this is a tremendous proposition.

Today's best PS5 monitor deal

Dell G3223Q

Was: $799.99

Now: $599.99 at Dell

Overview: Key features: 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, IPS panel, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, HDR 600 Price history: As far as we can tell, this is the monitor's lowest-ever price. We use price trackers and tools to try and gain a clear picture of a product's price history, and from utilising those tools, we think the previous lowest ever was $699.99 - and the only way it's been cheaper than this is by going used or renewed. As a result, this is a great deal today. Review consensus: A lot of reviews agree that the G3223Q's screen is great - it's bright, has vivid colours, and is a brilliant 4K screen for gaming, work, and casual use. Reviewers also praise the monitor's specs, speeds, and amount of ports on offer. Caveats and drawback are often limited to having an average stand and often - crucially - being expensive in its field. Today's deal totally negates that last detractor. TechRadar: 3.5 stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4.5 stars Buy it if: You're after a PS5 or Xbox Series X monitor that will offer an exceptional 4K gaming experience. The Dell G3223Q offers the near full 4K gaming monitor package for console and PC users, especially those looking for spectacular and vivid imagery. Don't buy it if: You aren't fussed about 4K resolution and are working with a modest budget. There's also the size of the screen too - practically a smaller screen may be more suitable for some.

We're likely to see a fair few of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X get discounted in the next couple of weeks or so as part of the wider Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. These kinds of items with higher price tags often gn get sizeable price cuts at this time of the year, with record-low prices not unusual to see.

If you're going to be on the hunt for more price cuts this summer, then our pages covering the Prime Day video game deals, Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and the Prime Day gaming headset deals are the place to check in and bookmark.