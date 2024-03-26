Cyberpunk 2077 is free-to-play this week on PS5 and Xbox, no online subscription required

If you've been considering picking up Cyberpunk 2077 you're in luck, as it's getting a limited-time free trial on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this week.

CD Projekt Red shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (March 25), confirming that it will offer a free-to-play period for its futuristic sci-fi role-playing game this week.

The free trial will begin on Thursday, March 28 at 8:00am PDT / 4:00pm CET / 3pm BST, and run until Monday, March 31 at 11:59pm PDT / Tuesday, April 8:59am CEST / 7:59am BST.

There's no word at this time if the trial will also become available on PC at some later time.

The free-to-play period is specifically for the base game, meaning no Phantom Liberty expansion will be available, and will allow up to five hours of total playtime. Logically, if the player were to only stick to the main story, this time constraint would let players experience the lengthy introduction of the game depending on how fast they can get through the preliminary quests.

In addition, as Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable via a free-to-play menu, a subscription isn't required to play the trial, so users won't need to purchase a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass membership.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a sorry state back in 2020, but following its revival in 2023, which brought significant quality-of-life improvements, new mechanics, and its one and only expansion, the game became one of the best RPGs of all time.

In October, it was announced that the game had officially sold 25 million copies since its 2020 release, while Phantom Liberty cleared three million in its first week.

CD Projekt Red is currently at work on its sequel - dubbed Orion - and will be designed by the team of developers responsible for Phantom Liberty, however, the game is likely years away.