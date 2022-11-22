How to get a really cheap Fitbit deal on Black Friday

Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? As the Black Friday Fitbit deals have kicked off in earnest, you can get great discounts on some of the most sought-after smartwatches and trackers from now until Cyber Monday, November 28. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker, or a fully-fledged Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4 smartwatch, this week is the time to pick one up.

However, if you’ve given the Fitbit deals more than a glance you know there’s a plethora of options to choose from. Deciding whether you want a watch or a tracker is only the first step, as there are multiple options for both. Do you want onboard GPS? A longer Fitbit Premium subscription? Electrocardiogram scanning? If you don’t know what you want, you don’t know which deals will be good value, and you may end up paying for features you don’t need or use.

Fortunately, we’re here to help. Once you’ve decided what kind of tracker you want, we can help you pick the best value deal for you by eliminating the devices which don’t fit your needs, allowing you to pay the smallest price possible for the most amount of value. Of course, don't forget to check out the rest of the Black Friday deals while they're on.

How to choose the right Fitbit

If you’re a beginner or just looking to get back in shape in 2023, you might not want a big fitness watch full of bells and whistles. If you’re interested in a new fitness goal such as a couch to 5K or walking up more flights of stairs than you usually do, or even just sitting less and moving more, you might prefer something more slimmed-down. The Fitbit Inspire or Luxe ranges are basic fitness bands that monitor your sleep, track your steps, track your heart rate, and record your workouts.

These are perfect for people who just want an unobtrusive band that occasionally gives them a nudge when they’ve been sitting too long, or can tell them how many more steps they need to walk today to hit their targets. They also provide estimations of your blood glucose level, blood oxygen level, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. This is another factor that makes them great for beginners, as they can alert you if your heart rate is running high during exercise, encouraging you to take it easy.

You might like the sound of this, but still be interested in onboard GPS, which the Inspire range doesn’t have. GPS is great if you find yourself walking, cycling, or running a lot and want to track your improvements along the same route. GPS embedded in your fitness tracker can monitor your speed and time and map out your routes, so you can take a look at your performance in the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a step up in price from the Inspire and Luxe lines, but it contains several features the Inspire doesn’t, including that onboard GPS. Want to go running without your phone? Get the Charge 5, which is the most recent one in the range, or the much-cheaper Charge 4, which also has built-in GPS rather than using your phone's satellite connection. The Charge 4 will also be cheaper than the Charge 5 - if you can find it.

For people who want more health and well-being features, I recommend looking at Fitbit’s Versa and Sense range of watches. Both the latest versions, Versa 4 and Sense 2, have up-to-date heart rate sensors (although only the Sense 2 has an electrocardiogram sensor and EDA stress-tracking sensor), a reworked version of Fitbit OS to resemble a WearOS smartwatch, and more sports modes. Fitbit Sense 2 has 20, while Fitbit Versa 4 has 41.

There are some excellent deals on these devices out already, while there are even more great deals on their older predecessors, the Sense, Versa 3, and Versa 2. While they don’t have quite as up-to-date technology, there’s actually very little they lose out on in terms of full-fledged features.

Sure, if you want more sports profiles, improved stress management, or the redesigned Fitbit OS, you’ll need an up-to-date model. But if you just want a slick-looking watch to track your health, feel free to opt for the previous generation if you want to save even more money and find a cheaper deal.

Fitbit Premium & value

It’s worth knowing Fitbit devices operate at their best with a Fibtit Premium subscription, as Fitbit locks certain features, such as its Daily Readiness Score and guided workout content, behind a paywall. You can get on without Premium absolutely fine, but most devices come with six months of Fitbit Premium absolutely free. After that, it costs around $10 a month in the US or £7.99 in the UK.

Some older devices such as the Fitbit Versa 2 come with only 90 days of free Premium, whereas the Versa 4 comes with a full six months. You need to factor the additional cost of an extra Premium membership into the value of the device.

In fact, the additional Premium membership is what makes one of the cheapest Fitbit deals one of the best around right now. Across many outlets, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is down to peanuts as retailers attempt to clear their old stock.

The Inspire 2 comes with a full year of Premium, the only device to get such a windfall free subscription, effectively adding lots more value to the already cheap deal. It can help beginners with their recovery and provide access to guided runs, meditation, exercise content, historic graphs of their performance, and lots more. Check out our full Fitbit Premium run-down for more.

Top Fitbit deals right now in the US and UK

Below are a selection of the great deals on offer. Not in either region? Scroll down for a selection of the best Fitbit deals where you are right now.

US deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.95 Now $199.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another amazing discount from Walmart, it's got $100 off one of Fitbit's brand new devices, the premium Fitbit Sense 2. More geared towards wellness and stress management than the Versa 4, but still a brilliant fitness watch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a good fitness watch for the price of a much more stripped-down tracker. It's got all those good features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa as well as Fitbit's excellent suite of health tracking sensors.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $148.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get $50 on the Charge 5, the most comprehensive and advanced of Fitbit's trackers without opting for a smartwatch. The built-in GPS separates it from Fitbit's other bands along with automatic workout recording, so it automatically records when you start running.

UK deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 Now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's most capable fitness tracker, the Charge 5, is one-third off at Amazon right now. This wearable has a pretty AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and can track heart rate, stress and sleep 24/7. Plus, it even has an ECG feature. Compare this with the Fitbit Versa 3, which hasn't got ECG and costs nearly twice as much.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 Now £158.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although Fitbit recently released the successor of its fitness-forward smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is still worth considering, especially at this price point. It has WiFi sync and allows you to store and play your music and podcasts on the watch – something the new Versa 4 can't do. The price includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.