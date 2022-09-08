How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.
You'll be able to pre-order the watches from the Apple website now, with the Series 8 and the SE due to be released on September 16 and the Ultra on September 23.
Check out our Apple Watch Series 8 preorder page to find out how to secure the best watch for you, and below, you can see our full breakdown on prices for each different model. Note that we've not included the pricing for all the different bands here: we've stuck with the basic prices for the watches, so if you want a more stylish band than the standard solo loop or the Ultra's alpine, ocean or trail bands, you may end up paying slightly more.
How much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost?
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
|US
|UK
|Australia
|GPS, aluminum case
|$399
|£419
|AU$629
|GPS + cellular, aluminum case
|$499
|£529
|AU$789
|GPS + cellular, stainless steel case
|$699
|£779
|AU$1,899
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm
|US
|UK
|Australia
|GPS, aluminum case
|$429
|£449
|AU$679
|GPS + cellular, aluminum case
|$529
|£549
|AU$839
|GPS + cellular, stainless steel case
|$749
|£829
|AU$1,099
How much will the Apple Watch SE cost?
Apple Watch SE, 40mm
|US
|UK
|Australia
|GPS, aluminum case
|$249
|£259
|AU$399
|GPS + cellular, aluminum case
|$299
|£319
|AU$479
Apple Watch SE, 44mm
|US
|UK
|Australia
|GPS, aluminum case
|$279
|£299
|AU$449
|GPS + cellular, aluminum case
|$299
|£349
|AU$529
How much will the Apple Watch Ultra cost?
|US
|UK
|Australia
|GPS & cellular, titanium case
|$799
|£849
|AU$1,299