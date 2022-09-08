How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.

You'll be able to pre-order the watches from the Apple website now, with the Series 8 and the SE due to be released on September 16 and the Ultra on September 23.

Check out our Apple Watch Series 8 preorder page to find out how to secure the best watch for you, and below, you can see our full breakdown on prices for each different model. Note that we've not included the pricing for all the different bands here: we've stuck with the basic prices for the watches, so if you want a more stylish band than the standard solo loop or the Ultra's alpine, ocean or trail bands, you may end up paying slightly more.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

How much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm US UK Australia GPS, aluminum case $399 £419 AU$629 GPS + cellular, aluminum case $499 £529 AU$789 GPS + cellular, stainless steel case $699 £779 AU$1,899

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm US UK Australia GPS, aluminum case $429 £449 AU$679 GPS + cellular, aluminum case $529 £549 AU$839 GPS + cellular, stainless steel case $749 £829 AU$1,099

How much will the Apple Watch SE cost?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple Watch SE, 40mm

Apple Watch SE 40mm US UK Australia GPS, aluminum case $249 £259 AU$399 GPS + cellular, aluminum case $299 £319 AU$479

Apple Watch SE, 44mm

Apple Watch SE 44mm US UK Australia GPS, aluminum case $279 £299 AU$449 GPS + cellular, aluminum case $299 £349 AU$529

How much will the Apple Watch Ultra cost?

(Image credit: Apple)