How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

By Matt Evans
published

We now know how much the latest Apple Watches will cost

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2
(Image credit: Apple)
If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at  $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.

You'll be able to pre-order the watches from the Apple website now, with the Series 8 and the SE due to be released on September 16 and the Ultra on September 23. 

Check out our Apple Watch Series 8 preorder page to find out how to secure the best watch for you, and below, you can see our full breakdown on prices for each different model. Note that we've not included the pricing for all the different bands here: we've stuck with the basic prices for the watches, so if you want a more stylish band than the standard solo loop or the Ultra's alpine, ocean or trail bands, you may end up paying slightly more. 

Images of Apple Watch 8 at launch

(Image credit: TechRadar)

How much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost?

Images of Apple Watch 8 at launch

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm
USUKAustralia
GPS, aluminum case$399£419AU$629
GPS + cellular, aluminum case$499£529AU$789
GPS + cellular, stainless steel case$699£779AU$1,899

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm
USUKAustralia
GPS, aluminum case$429£449AU$679
GPS + cellular, aluminum case$529£549AU$839
GPS + cellular, stainless steel case$749£829AU$1,099

How much will the Apple Watch SE cost?

Image of the new Apple Watch SE 2

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple Watch SE, 40mm

Apple Watch SE 40mm
USUKAustralia
GPS, aluminum case$249£259AU$399
GPS + cellular, aluminum case$299£319AU$479

Apple Watch SE, 44mm

Apple Watch SE 44mm
USUKAustralia
GPS, aluminum case$279£299AU$449
GPS + cellular, aluminum case$299£349AU$529

How much will the Apple Watch Ultra cost?

Apple Watch Ultra

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Ultra
USUKAustralia
GPS & cellular, titanium case$799£849AU$1,299
