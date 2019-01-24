You can now get $50 off Roku TV Wireless Speakers

Roku TV Wireless Speakers may be some of the best speakers to use in close quarters, thanks to voice clarity and sound leveling features that let you listen with full sound without annoying the neighbors.

Now, Roku's first wireless TV speakers have $50 off the original retail price, bringing them down to a very reasonable $149.

To use the speakers, you will need a Roku-powered TV from the likes of TCL, Hisense, Insignia, or Sharp, and they won't work with Roku streaming devices like the Roku Ultra.

If you do have a compatible TV, Roku TV Wireless Speakers offer a great way to upgrade its inbuilt sound system, making for a more immersive viewing experience.

When we tested them, we were impressed by the speakers' rich, deep sound – although they won't provide you with cinema-quality audio. For that, you'll need to look at a soundbar/subwoofer combo, like the ridiculously low-cost Vizio SB3621, or a soundbar with great bass like the Samsung HW-MS650.

However, if you're looking for a pair of speakers to boost your late-night TV audio experience, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers could be the way to go.

The best Roku TV Wireless Speakers deal

Roku TV Wireless Speakers $199.99 $149.99 at Roku.com

These speakers come with a touch and voice-controlled remote, and work with integrated Roku TVs only – now with $50 off, they're a bit of a bargain. Deal ends 2/3/19View Deal

