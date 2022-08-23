The next Walmart PS5 restock takes place today – here's when you can buy a console

It's been over two months since the last PS5 restock at Walmart. However, the retailer will finally have the sought-after Sony console later today (August 23) from 12pm PT / 3pm ET. It will have the latest PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle available for the first time for $549.

As you may know by now, only paid Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 restock, so you need to sign up for the retailer's membership program in order to buy one. A free trial account is not eligible. That means you can either choose to get a 1-month of Walmart Plus membership for $12.95 (opens in new tab) – or commit to a whole year for $98.

PS5 restock at Walmart (August 23 from 3pm ET)

This new PS5 bundle will be available at Walmart on August 23 from 3pm ET / 12am PT – but will only be available to buy if you're a Walmart Plus member. It includes a PS5 and a copy of the popular PlayStation exclusive for $50 more than the console by itself. That's technically a small saving of around $20 off the full price of the game.

You need a Walmart Plus membership to get access to the retailer's next PS5 restock on August 23. Consoles will definitely sell out during this early access period so you need to be a member in order to have a chance of getting one. Unfortunately, a free trial doesn't count.

This Walmart Plus requirement is a frustrating restriction at a time when the availability of the PS5 is improving - albeit slowly. We're way past the days of bots and scalpers hoovering up PS5 consoles before legitimate buyers, but it still sells out rapidly so it's necessary at this time if you want to buy from Walmart.

Of course, you can cancel your Walmart Plus subscription immediately after this PS5 restock, but don't forget you get a whole host of other benefits with an active membership. These include free shipping, discounted fuel prices, six months of Spotify Premium and, from September, Paramount Plus for free.

Perhaps because of this membership restriction, Walmart has been one of the best places to buy a PS5 since the console launched in November 2020. It's still a chaotic rush, but it does tend to play out a lot better than previous free-for-alls at the likes of Amazon. As we've seen many PS5 restock events at the retailer, we have a few top tips that will give you the best chance of getting a console today.

Walmart PS5 restock - our top tips

First, double-check that your Walmart Plus membership is all set up and active well ahead of time. Attempting to sign up as we get closer to the PS5 restock this afternoon will be a challenge as the stress on the site increases and you may miss the opportunity to buy a console. And, of course, you should definitely log in to your account before the restock time as this removes another hurdle that could slow you down.

Second, as the time approaches, make sure the correct PS5 store page (opens in new tab) is open so you can refresh it a couple of minutes before the restock time. Walmart opens up a queue system just before consoles go live, so you'll want to get your spot as quickly as possible to increase your chances.

Lastly, if you can, an underused trick is to pay using PayPal as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during the all-important processing stage. Traffic should be less than the peak, but it's still an extra way to give you the best opportunity to buy a PS5. We wouldn't want you to get right to the end and fail at the final step.

We hope you're successful in securing a PS5 today after all that preparation. Whatever happens, we'll continue sharing any more PS5 restock news in the days ahead in case any other retailers have the console available to buy.

