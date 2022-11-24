This tablet deal is a steal: the Amazon Fire 8 HD is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

If you're looking to get your child a cheap tablet as a holiday gift, or just want to give them some digital independence, then this year's Black Friday Amazon Fire HD 8 deals are exactly what you need.
The Black Friday deals event is a great opportunity to pick up a variety of gadgets, and that's definitely true for the 2020 model of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet. It's currently down from $89.99 to $44.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab), which is half price, and reduced from £89.99 to £34.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) – that's well under half price.
Amazon's tablet isn't the best of the best, but it's super-affordable, and offers a good selection of apps and services that make it a pretty capable, if not mega-powerful, device.
Looking for something a bit more powerful? Check out our Black Friday tablet deals.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best tablet deals in your region).
The best Amazon Fire 8 HD Black Friday deal in the US
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 GB, with Ads): was
$89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Admittedly this Amazon tablet doesn't have the greatest amount of storage, and the lock screen will show you ads, but the Amazon ecosystem has a solid suite of apps, and the 8-inch screen is means this device is larger than most phones but still fairly pocket-sized. Best of all, it's currently at its lowest-ever price thanks to a $45 Black Friday discount.
The best Amazon Fire 8 HD Black Friday deal in the UK
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 GB, with Ads): was
£89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Amazon tablet is down to its lowest-ever price right now for Black Friday, with a saving of over 60%. The tablet doesn't have the most generous amount storage, and it will show you ads on the lock screen, but at this incredibly budget-friendly price its flaws are easy to ignore. If you want a super-cheap tablet, this one (which we gave a three-and-half-star review (opens in new tab)) is an easy win.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is far from being the world's best tablet, but if you're looking to get your child a cheap gadget this is definitely one to think about thanks to this year's Black Friday deals.
Buy this tablet and you'll get a solid device with a good spread of entertainment and education apps and services. It's a small, portable size at only eight inches, and it has an HD screen, USB-C charging, and a 2MP on the front and another on the back.
It does have a few flaws though. It's locked into Amazon's ecosystem rather than Android or Google Play, so the selection of apps and games is limited; the HD screen is pretty low-quality; and the model we've listed above will have ads on the lock screen (which help to bring its price down). Additionally, the cheapest model only comes with 32GB of storage which isn't a lot (and the larger 64GB model isn't that much better).
But as a younger person's first gadget, and a device that will afford them some digital independence (with parental controls), this is a great device to pick up at a super-low Black Friday price.
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)