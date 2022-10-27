This OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G deal is one of the best right now – with lots of 5G data

If you are looking to bag yourself a great new device at a reasonable price, these OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G deals at Carphone Warehouse will get you a handset with beautiful looks and excellent performance, as well as lots of data for £24/month (opens in new tab).

This OPPO Reno8 Pro, 5G deal, will cost £675 over 24 months and gives you 32GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. It means that at the end of the 24 months, you will have only spent £3 on the actual contract deal - an absolute steal.

This is one of the best mobile phone deals we can see this side of the Black Friday sale. The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in OPPO's premium Reno series of smartphones and is really strong on the design and its camera. It also has a bright display and a long-lasting, as well as fast-charging, battery.

For those who enjoy streaming shows on their phone and some light gaming, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has a fairly big screen – 6.7 inches diagonally - featuring a small 'punch-hole' cut-out for the front camera. It's an AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and all these specs are standard for, or a little bit better than, other devices at this price.

The Reno has a chipset called the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX, which is a slightly improved version of the Dimensity 8100. The MediaTek chip is powerful enough for everything you need your phone to do. We played plenty of games, including top-end ones, recorded high-res video, and downloaded multiple files at once with no issue.

A nice surprise in this phone is the 256GB storage, as most phones default to 128GB. This gives you loads of space for all the apps or downloads you need.

Today’s best OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G deals

(opens in new tab) OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 32GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £24/pm (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a suitable device for cheap, this OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G deal is the thing for you. You’ll bring home a mid-rage device with lots of memory and excellent overall performance for just £675 spread out through 24 months. You’ll only pay £24/month and get 32GB of data and unlimited texts and calls. This deal is one of the best we have seen for this device, and it’s worth checking out for some early Black Friday shopping.