This lightweight RTX 3070 gaming laptop is just $1,099 today - an exceptional value

Cheap RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals can be tough to find at a decent price but this Asus TUF Dash F15 for $1,099 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab) is offering fantastic value today.

Not only are you getting $400 off with this listing, but the combination of an Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD make it extremely competitive specs-wise. In particular, getting the latest generation Intel CPU and RAM makes this ASUS TUF Dash a super up-to-date machine.

It's also a great choice if you're looking for something on the lighter side. We've yet to test the 2022 Asus TUF Dash but when we tested last year's model we were extremely impressed by how lightweight and slim these machines are while still managing to pack in plenty of power. It impressed us so much, in fact, that we included it in our best gaming laptops buyer's guide.

To date, the only RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal we've seen cheaper than this Asus TUF is the MSI Pulse GL66 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which was $1,069 on one very brief occasion back in May. While that machine is also absolutely fantastic - and features specs that are arguably as good as the TUF Dash - it's currently not on sale and unlikely to feature a discount as good this side of Black Friday 2022. So, if you're looking for a super speedy RTX 3070 gaming laptop without breaking the bank, the Asus TUF is your best bet this week.

Outside the US? Check out today's best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,499 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - It's not every day you see RTX 3070 gaming laptops go for this cheap, not least ones that feature a 12th gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Combining an excellent price, up-to-date specs, and a superb lightweight build makes this Asus TUF Dash F15 a fantastic buy if you need a powerful laptop on a relatively reasonable budget.

