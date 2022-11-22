This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy

If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.

Black Friday is the best time of the year to take advantage of huge sales for PCs, especially for otherwise pricey gaming PCs. Retailers are usually willing to slash prices on these machines in their Black Friday deals, in order to make space for newer models with updated specs and designs. And this particular model is an absolute steal of a deal.

You can also get the best gaming keyboard, the best gaming monitor, and the best gaming mouse for it to truly trick it out as a solid gaming PC that can handle most games on medium to high settings.

With an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, the G10CE gaming desktop is quite capable while understandably a bit more reasonably priced than a lot of the competition. Now, this configuration is receiving a very large $400 price drop for the holidays.

The Asus ROG Strix G10CE gaming desktop has some pretty decent specs for the sales price, putting it firmly in the budget machine camp. It comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which means that it can handle most of your PC gaming library on medium to high settings.

It's difficult to find gaming PCs for under $1,000 thanks to the cost of living crisis that has especially impacted the tech marketplace, so seeing such a steal is a rare opportunity and if you're in the market for a solid machine then this is a great place to start. You can even upgrade it later on with discounted components, so this isn't a buy-it-as-it-is deal you often get with gaming laptops.

