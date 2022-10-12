This Audio-Technica turntable is one I’d buy as a gift – and it’s 20% off for Prime Day

The vinyl LP revival continues with no sign of slowing down: sales for the format are up 17.3% so far over last year, and we’re not even done with 2022. With vinyl being a “thing,” I thought I might find a good turntable among the Prime Day deals, and was elated to stumble upon the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT, which is seeing a 20% off sale today to $175.

That’s the lowest price this Audio-Technica has seen this year, and, given the ongoing vinyl-mania, one we’ll likely not see matched until at least Black Friday , if even then!

The AT-LP60XBT is a step-up model in the company’s line that differs from the entry-level AT-LP60X model in that it adds a Bluetooth audio output for connecting to wireless speakers or headphones. That’s a feature well worth having, and it's certainly worth the extra money here.

Today's best AT-LP60XBT turntable deal

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT: $219 $175 at Amazon

Save 20% - Events like Prime Day are a prime opportunity to score deals like the $44 you'll save on this Audio Technica turntable. The AT-LP60XBT is an entry-level model, but offers good build quality, a decent phono cartridge, and Bluetooth audio output. If you're looking for a turntable to gift a vinyl-loving family member or friend, or maybe to yourself, this is a deal not to be missed.

In our review of the AT-LP60XBT, we appreciated the easy setup and also liked the warm mid-range and good amount of detail the included Audio Technica ATN3600L cartridge managed to pull from vinyl grooves during playback. The platter seemed lightweight compared to higher-end turntables, but that’s to be expected with a budget model like this one.

Basically, you’ll need to spend a few hundred bucks extra to get a better turntable than the AT-LP60XBT, and any performance shortcomings likely won’t be missed unless you’re pairing it with a more expensive-than-average amplifier and speakers. In other words, most people will be perfectly happy with the AT-LP60XBT, which is why it sits at the number 2 spot on our list of the best turntables as the best budget model.

If I were to buy a turntable as a gift for a friend or family member, the Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT is the model I’d be looking at. And with this sweet 20% off Prime Day deal, there’s even greater reason to look.