19 Black Friday deals we've found at their lowest ever price

One of the biggest stories about this Black Friday is that many deals are apparently not genuine. According to a Which? report, just one in seven deals offer a genuine discount (opens in new tab), and many have been available for less earlier in the year.

That sounds about right to us; it's hardly unknown for retailers to push prices up during October and November and then down again in Black Friday week. But before you throw up your hands and close your wallet, don't worry - because we're here to help.

As part of our mission to find the best Black Friday deals, we always take into account price history when recommending products. We also live these deals year-round, not just for one week of the year – so if we say an Xbox Series S or Amazon Echo Dot is at its lowest-ever price, it really is.

Below, you'll find 19 genuine Black Friday deals that we can assure you have never been cheaper. In some cases, they might now match another previous low, but you definitely won't be losing out. Of course, we can't guarantee that they won't be cheaper still on Black Friday itself - so be sure to keep checking this page for all the latest savings.

19 genuine Black Friday deals at their lowest ever price

(opens in new tab) Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £77 less than its usual retail price. For just £29, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. We'd suggest acting on this deal swiftly as they're likely to prove very popular throughout November.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Oral-B's pro oscillating electric toothbrush, complete with a bottle of 24-hour protection toothpaste, at its best-ever price. This makes for a good Christmas gift or a way to get a cheap upgrade from a manual brush.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £380 now £295.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 21% off. They've only been as cheap as this once before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless): was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If your home doesn't have existing wiring, or you'd prefer the convenience of a wireless setup, then you can pick up this version of the Ring Video Doorbell. It's now £30 off back down to the lowest price ever - and you can even choose to add an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to your order for free. A bargain either way for some smart home tech that can monitor your door and respond to visitors.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was £399 now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6a is now at its lowest-ever price in the UK right now thanks to a hefty £100 price cut at Amazon. With a speedy Tensor chip, excellent camera, and eye-catching design, the Google Pixel 6a is an absolute steal at this price point for those after a more affordable and capable smart phone.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has taken £60 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, which brings it down to its lowest price ever. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), but with this deal, it's £260 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. It's a good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday offers like this don't come along very often. We briefly saw them dip to £169, but this is a whole £10 cheaper than we've ever seen them, and if you don't want to be left feeling sad then strike now, friend! Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours of battery life from just the earbuds and stunning five-star sound quality all for £91 off the RRP? Click on through.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the Galaxy Tab A8 for its cheapest price ever - simply tick the box to apply the voucher and get £60 off the price It's one of the best budget tablets you can buy today, with a wide 10.5-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. The Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance for everyday tasks if you need an inexpensive slate for web browsing, media streaming and some light gaming.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colours and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TVs do), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5: was £74.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the Echo Show 5 for its cheapest ever price once again at Amazon. The small smart display can be used for all sorts of functions around the home, including setting timers, playing music, streaming videos, displaying photos and controlling other smart devices around the home. With the 2MP camera on top, too, you can video call others on the Alexa app or on other Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was £219 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro only arrived in stores on August 26, and this is the first time we've seen them discounted by £40. They're small, they're comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio, and the ANC is seriously good for this level. The one downside is the battery life, at only 5 hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case. Still, if you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone owner, they're a no-brainer at this new low price

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. When all three are bought together, it represents a saving of around £50.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed the price of the Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds to just £149, beating their lowest-ever price. That's an impressive £70 saving on these top-quality buds that are available in 5 different colours and are the recipient of a highly respectable four-star review from us. Not only are the Jabra Elite 85t a stylish pair of earbuds, but they also provide excellent audio performance, effective noise cancellation and are a great alternative to Airpods.

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture review (opens in new tab), we found it ideal for use in harder-to-reach areas of the car and around the home, so gave it 4 stars out of 5. In this Black Friday deal, it's now down to the lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's standard gamepad for the PS5 is a clever bit of kit, using adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to give you a closer connection with the games you play. They're normally pretty pricey and we've never seen them go below £39.99 on Amazon before, so this may be the cheapest we see them go this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: was £485.99 now £287.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You will almost certainly never need this much storage, and this external hard drive runs at about the speed of the PS4's internal drive, so it will lag behind SSD options. However, if you're simply looking for affordable memory, we've never seen this drive go this cheap before.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 Tablet is now down to its lowest-ever price. As a basic device for light browsing and streaming with a 7-hour battery life, it's exceptional value for money after this saving of around £20. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire Tablet 7 with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're seriously impressed with how good this Asus VivoBook 15 is in terms of value for money. It offers impressive performance for all general everyday tasks and light use thanks to its Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM - a combination of solid components we rarely see for so cheap. There isn't a better deal out there today if you're after a capable laptop on a budget of under £250.

