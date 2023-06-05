The Oculus Quest 2 is down to £299 again following the Meta Quest 3 launch

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is back down to just £299 (was £399) at Amazon today, offering the lowest price for this outstanding VR headset since August of last year.

Discounts on the Quest 2 have been non-existent since Meta bumped the list price for the headset up to an eye-watering £399 in response to a tough market conditions. Today's price, however, brings it down to a much more reasonable level ahead of the Meta Quest 3's release later this year.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deal

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £399 now £299.99 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price, especially now that it's down to its pre-hike price of just £299. The headset hasn't been this cheap since August of last year, and remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight, and vast catalogue of supported games.

Is it worth picking up a Quest 2 now?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a relatively affordable VR headset then the Oculus Quest 2 is a great option at this price, although you'll definitely want to bear in mind that the Meta Quest 3 has just been unveiled, and could be landing as soon as September this year.

According to early promotional material, the Meta Quest 3 will be 40% thinner, will have new mixed reality features, and will offer twice the graphical performance of the Quest 2, which would be a significant upgrade. The kicker, however, is that the Quest 3 is slated to cost £499 out the gate, which is obviously much more than the Quest 2 at today's new price.

And, for our money, the Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets on the market right now. In our Quest 2 review we awarded it four and half stars out of five when we initially tested it (under the original Oculus name). Despite its age, the device remains exceptionally approachable and comfortable, and enables some incredibly immersive gaming experiences without the need for a fancy PC setup. It's also worth noting that Meta is committed to updating the device, as with a recent announcement that an upcoming patch will boost both GPU and CPU performance by up to 26%.