The new iPhone SE 2022 is a hard sell when the iPhone 12 is free at Verizon

While the latest iPhone SE 2022 may be capturing the majority of attention over the past few weeks, good deals on this budget handset have been surprisingly sparse at launch.

In fact, if you're eying up a Verizon device in particular, we'd say the carrier's current promotion on the humble iPhone 12 is a much better buy. Currently, you can get this awesome flagship for absolutely free with a new line on an unlimited data plan, and that's without the need for a trade-in. By comparison, the $17/mo iPad bundle being offered on the new iPhone SE 2022 looks... well, rather weak.

Sure, the new iPhone SE 2022 might have that fancy Apple A15 Bionic chip under the hood giving it a slight advantage when it comes to outright power and computational features, but it's wrapped in a much, much older design. The iPhone 12, with its lack of bezels and distinctive squared-off design looks way more premium in comparison. Plus, the slightly older A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 isn't exactly a slouch in its own right.

If you're looking for a direct like-for-like alternative to the new SE, you could also consider the iPhone 13 mini - which is going for just $5 per month right now with a new unlimited line at Verizon. Again, no trade-in is needed here which makes this one a no-brainer if you're looking for a smaller device with plenty of power under the hood. This 13 mini features the same A15 Bionic chip as the 2022 SE while also sharing the same basic premium design as the iPhone 13, just smaller. In short, it's a much fancier device for a much lower price at Verizon than the SE 2022 so it's an easy recommendation from us.

Outside the US? Check out today's best iPhone deals in your region just below.

Apple iPhone 12 now free at Verizon

Apple iPhone 12: free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon

Sure, it's not the latest device on the market anymore, but Verizon's latest deal on the iPhone 12 blows the new iPhone SE 2022 out of the water when it comes to value. Unlike on the newest budget device, you can actually get this 2020 flagship for free right now with a new line on an unlimited data plan. Even better still, no trade-ins are needed here to be eligible. Note, new customers can also get an additional welcome gift card of up to $1,000 in value to help pay off those pesky termination fees.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: $5/mo with a new unlimited data line at Verizon

Another superb option - especially if you're looking for a smaller device, the iPhone 13 mini is also available at a discount under these same terms at Verizon. No trade-ins are needed, just a new line on an unlimited data plan and you'll get this device for just $5 per month. That's not free, but it's a surprisingly cheap price to pay considering this is one of Apple's latest flagship devices. New customers can also get up to $1,000 off with a welcome gift card if they port their number in.

For more excellent promotions from this carrier, head on over to our main Verizon deals page. Also worth checking out is our iPhone deals page, which compares all the devices and every decent carrier promotion currently on the market.