The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon

You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model.

With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal on the market right now, and perhaps even one of the best deals on a laptop full stop – something you rarely say for Apple devices. While we're not sure if this price cut at Amazon will stick around for much longer, it gets an easy recommendation from us with regard to value.

For those who don't know, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 has been a real favorite of ours here at TechRadar, and a staple in our best laptops buyer's guide since its initial release. Sure, it's no longer the latest model, but the own-brand M1 chip still holds up for 2022 for most everyday tasks, and the design and display are still top-notch when compared to the competition.

At $799, this is a great way for the average consumer to get their hands on some premium Apple tech without breaking the bank. Those with deeper pockets could also consider the newer M2 model for $1,049 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) at Amazon, but it's definitely not challenging the older M1 version for value right now, even with its more powerful CPU and upgraded display.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

