The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon

By Alex Whitelock
published

This record-breaking MacBook Air deal won't stick around

Apple Macbook Air M1 on pink background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a  Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model.

With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal on the market right now, and perhaps even one of the best deals on a laptop full stop – something you rarely say for Apple devices. While we're not sure if this price cut at Amazon will stick around for much longer, it gets an easy recommendation from us with regard to value.

For those who don't know, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 has been a real favorite of ours here at TechRadar, and a staple in our best laptops buyer's guide since its initial release. Sure, it's no longer the latest model, but the own-brand M1 chip still holds up for 2022 for most everyday tasks, and the design and display are still top-notch when compared to the competition.

At $799, this is a great way for the average consumer to get their hands on some premium Apple tech without breaking the bank. Those with deeper pockets could also consider the newer M2 model for $1,049 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) at Amazon, but it's definitely not challenging the older M1 version for value right now, even with its more powerful CPU and upgraded display.

Outside the US? Check out today's best MacBook deals in your region below.

MacBook Air deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was (opens in new tab)

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You can still pick up the excellent 2020 MacBook Air M1 for its lowest-ever price today with this Black Friday hold-out deal at Amazon. While it's not the latest model in the range anymore, a speedy chip, great display, and almost unbeatable battery life mean the MacBook Air M1 is still relevant for 2022. In fact, it's a downright steal at this price if you want an Apple laptop on a reasonable budget. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.