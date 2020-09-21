The Apple Watch 5 is down to its lowest ever price of $299 at Walmart, but only in one color

The Apple Watch 5 is a must-have for any iPhone users. The feature-packed smartwatch is currently on sale for $299 at Walmart, matching its lowest ever price. The offer is only available on the Gold/Pink Sand color, though, so bear that in mind.

The Apple Watch 5 has an upgraded design over its predecessor, and features an Always-On Retina display, keeping you connected with all the notifications and information you need. The Apple Watch Series 5 includes an ECG app, which can be used to check your heart’s rhythm and electrical activity, as well as the ability to make emergency calls if it detects you’ve had a fall.

Apple’s smartwatch is also waterproof, capable of tracking a variety of workouts and is equipped with GPS so you can run phone free. Battery won’t be an issue, either, as the Apple Watch 5 provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

This Apple Watch 5 deal matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and there’s no guarantee a better offer will arrive when Prime Day 2020 eventually takes place, which is rumored to be in October. If you’re after the watch in this color, then, there’s no need to wait.

We're likely to see more great deals on the best smartwatches during Black Friday 2020, and more color options should be available.

If you're visiting from outside the US, check out the best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals below. You can also shop for other models with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales.