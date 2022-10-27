Suck up these savings: Dyson V12 Detect Slim gets a 25% discount

Peak sales season is almost upon us with Black Friday less than a month away, and retailers are gradually starting to unleash hot deals in anticipation. Vacuum cleaner dynamo Dyson is no exception, quietly introducing a 25% discount to the sleek but powerful V12 Detect Slim handstick vacuum.

In our review of this unassuming beast, we pointed out how this model boasts all of the best features of the top of the range Dyson V15 Detect (one of the best cordless vacuums money can buy) at a lower cost.

Bumped down from an eye-watering RRP of AU$1,349 to now just AU$999, we argue that any chance to grab one of these powerful Dyson vacuums for less than AU$1K is a difficult deal to pass up.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete | AU$1,349 AU$999 at Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$350) Boasting many of the best features of the flagship V15 in a lighter body, the V12 Detect Slim Complete is a less expensive way to get in on Dyson's vacuum prowess. Not to mention it would be tough finding a better option for an apartment if you call one home.

While having slightly less overall performance power than the V15, the V12 Detect Slim is still plenty powerful while being both lighter and cheaper than the V15. In fact, the V12 Detect Slim manages to match Dyson’s previous best vacuum model the V10 Cyclone for power, no mean feat itself for a handstick weighing only 2.2kg.

With the Dyson Hyperdymium motor at its core, capable of spins up to 100,000rpm, cleaning a home becomes a breeze with the V12 Detect Slim. The model’s washable filter, able to be reused for the machine’s entire usage lifetime, is also an attractive addition to cut down on unnecessary waste.

You’ll also get the laser-toting Slim Fluffy cleaning head that will shine a light on minuscule particles on hard floors so you know how well (or not) you’re cleaning up your space.