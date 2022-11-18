Shop this early Black Friday deal to get the new Hoover HF500 for less

Early Black Friday deals have arrived for brands and retailers alike, and we are already spoilt for choice for offers on some of the latest vacuum cleaners there are- including the Hoover HF500.

Hoover is a brand which has been around designing products that clean your entire home from floor to ceiling for more than 100 years. It's one of the most trusted brands in the US, but the UK is apparently proving to be a tougher market to crack. They've put it down to being a generational thing, and we've found something that can help change this - an amazing deal. Right now you can save 35% (£97) off the Hoover HF500 Cordless at Amazon (opens in new tab) which means that you get it for £182.99 instead of £279.99. It's the cheapest price it has ever been since it only officially launched in July 2022 which, therefore, makes it one of the cheaper priced vacuum cleaners in the new range at Hoover.

It's certainly a good example of the latest and best tech-spec in a cordless vacuum cleaner so take advantage of the deal below - before it's too late.



Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal

(opens in new tab) Hoover HF500 Cordless: was £279.99 now £182.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

New for 2022 we are really pleasantly surprised to see the HF500 cordless in the Black Friday sale with a whopping 35% off. In our review (opens in new tab) we found that no dirt was left behind, and the Anti-Twist tech in its brush bar genuinely stopped human hair from wrapping itself into a halting state. FYI: deal is only available on the Home version, not Pets.



We found that the Hoover HF500 is great for homes with long and short-haired residents because the floorhead cleans itself with the built-in comb so it's one less thing to clean. What we (also) loved is that it can support itself when standing so if you need to quickly move some toys and/or furniture out of the way and you're not near a wall, just put into an upright position and there it'll stay.

Hoover have been super innovative these past couple of years and that's telling in there latest range of cordless and upright vacuum cleaners. They all feature the tech which we like and find useful, and there aren't too expensive - especially when on sale.

Haven't quite found the vacuum cleaner you're looking for? No worries: we've got plenty more to show you, and they're down for Black Friday too. Check out our Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals page for more options. Alternatively, if you want to look for a cordless vacuum cleaner that's not necessarily a Hoover, our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide would be a good place to start.

