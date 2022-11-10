Save up to $750 on a hybrid mattress in Tuft & Needle's Black Friday pre-sale

If you're in the market for a new Tuft & Needle mattress and you're hanging on until the end of the month for the best prices, you'd be well advised to beat the rush and order now.

Tuft & Needle is currently running a pre-sale with some impressive discounts that feel like they'd be hard to beat significantly when the Black Friday mattress sales come around, so we'd suggest checking them out right now.

What's really grabbed our attention is a tempting 30% off its Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab). Rated highly by Tuft & Needle's customers, it's a medium plush mattress that uses a mix of nanocoils and adaptive foam to give you a cool night's sleep with plenty of support, pressure relief and motion separation, and it's ideal for all sleep positions. It's not a cheap mattress though, but with 30% off you can take a big chunk of the price, which means a king-size model can be yours for $1,816.50, down from $2,595, saving you $778.50.

(opens in new tab) Up to $778.50 off the Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab)

There are great deals across the Tuft & Needle range in its Black Friday pre-sale, but for the biggest savings you should be looking at its Hybrid Mattress. With 30% off it's the best saving, and if you opt for the King size (or a Cal King) you'll get over $750 knocked off the price. Don't worry if you don't see the discount on the store page; it'll be applied at the checkout. This offer's running until 2 December.

And while this is definitely the best mattress deal on the Tuft & Needle sale right now, there are other great savings to be had. There's 20% off the new Original mattress (opens in new tab), made using T&N's own Adaptive foam with an open-cell structure that provides a cool and responsive sleep surface with plenty of pressure relief, while the more advanced Mint mattress (opens in new tab) – which has also been refreshed and now uses Adaptive foam as well as T&N's Mint foam – can be had with 25% off.

Tuft & Needle is also currently offering discounts across its range of sleep accessories, including mattress toppers, bed frames, bedding and more. So if you're after a sweet discount on a full bed upgrade and can't hang on until Black Friday, take a look at the Tuft & Needle Black Friday pre-sale (opens in new tab) now.