Save $70 on a 1TB Samsung 860 Evo ahead of Black Friday on Amazon

When you're looking for a computer upgrade ahead of Black Friday that'll make the biggest difference, whether you're using an Ultrabook or a gaming PC, an SSD like the Samsung 860 Evo is an obvious choice.

Right now, you can get the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo for just $129 on Amazon, saving a whopping $70. SSDs aren't quite as affordable as hard drives yet, but with deals like this, it's easier than ever to make the jump to flash storage.

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB | $199 $129 at Amazon

The Samsung 860 Evo is the poster child for price-to-performance in the SSD world. Not only is this drive affordable, but the reliability, speed and high capacity make it a drive you don't want to miss, especially when you can save $70 at Amazon. View Deal

When we reviewed the Samsung 860 Evo, we praised it for being an affordable SSD that can trade blows with the fastest SATA drives on the market, going right up against the theoretical maximum bandwidth of the SATA III interface.

And, because this deal is for the 1TB SATA version of the Samsung 860 Evo, it's easy to throw into any device that needs a speed or storage bump, whether it's your desktop, a laptop or even the PS4 Pro. This deal really is a no-brainer.

You should also stay tuned, because the deals are starting to roll in. Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're sure to see plenty of component deals just like this especially at retailers like Best Buy.