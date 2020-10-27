Robot vacuums on Amazon start at $161 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is selling three Alexa-compatible robot vacuums at a serious discount, as part of its Holiday Dash daily deals leading up to Black Friday deals. But you only have about 8 hours left to snag one before the deal expires.

It may only be October, but retailers like Amazon are anticipating a busier Black Friday and Cyber Monday full of shipping delays and low stock, and responding by spreading out its Black Friday markdowns a month before the main event. Now is a great time to look for robot vacuum deals on your favorite brands.

If you don't know what you're looking for and just want a reliable automatic vacuum for your home, start and end your search with there three Coredy vacuums. With savings up to 46% or $138, you won't find better savings on these popular models.

Your best price is for the Coredy R750 (46% off), which has a ton of useful features that normally makes it an expensive purchase. It has a 2-hour battery per charge, automatically adjusts its suction when switching from hard wood to carpet, ships with boundary strips that tell it to stop and turn around, can be scheduled or controlled using an app or with Alexa or Google Assistant commands, and can even mop floors.

As an alternative, the Coredy R580 (35% off) has most of those same features plus a sweeping mode, but lacks the R750's improved anti-collision tech and auto-switching of suction power between carpet and hard floors.

Ready to spend a little extra for the best performance? The Coredy G800 ($80 off) is smarter by leaps and bounds than its siblings. It doesn't need boundary strips, memorizing a programmed floor path and sticking to it. If it runs out of power, it returns to recharge automatically, then remembers where it left off and continues from there. Best of all, it's allegedly no louder than a microwave oven.

We've collected more info on which Coredy vacuum to buy below, but you'll find plenty more models and prices further down the page as well.

Save 46% on this reliable model with auto-switching between carpet and wood suction modes, 2000Pa suction, Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and a mopping mode.

Save 20% on the smartest robot vacuum in Coredy's lineup. Map out a cleaning path through multiple rooms, then watch as the Coredy remembers and follows it for future cleanups. It's thin enough to slide under furniture and quiet enough that you can have it clean while you're home without driving you bonkers.

This model gives you a triple punch of vacuuming, mopping and sweeping all in one slim, quiet robot. It also has 2000Pa suction and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

