Cyber Monday's camera lens deals have arrived to give photographers one more chance to pick up some bargain glass – and there are still some very fine discounts on offer from pretty much every maker of high-end optics.

In fact, the Cyber Monday lens deals are every bit as good as the ones that appeared during the Black Friday weekend. There are price cuts on all kinds of optic, from affordable primes like our number one choice from Canon to powerful zooms like the Canon RF 70-200mm f/4, which is currently down to a record-equalling $1,499 (was $1,799) at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Whatever brand of camera you have, or whichever style of photography you prefer, there's likely to be a lens for you in our ranked list below. And every option we've picked out has either equalled its lowest price or dropped to a new record-low, making it a fine list to peruse if you're looking for a new lens to unlock a fresh burst of creativity.

Most of these deals are unlikely to last beyond Cyber Monday, so if any of them are on your shopping list it'll be well worth picking it up before stocks run dry. Every entry in our list below is a rival to the best Cyber Monday camera deals – so without further ado, here's our ranked list of the best lens deals that are still going strong right now.

Ranked: the best Cyber Monday camera lens deals

16. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 (save $100)

Compatible with: Sony E-mount

Sony E-mount Best for: anyone who needs an affordable all-rounder lens

(opens in new tab) Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8: was $899 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a solid 11% reduction, this Cyber Monday deal matches the best price on record for Tamron’s 28-75mm lens. Designed to serve as your go-to glass when shooting with a Sony E-mount camera, it has the zoom range to cover all sorts of scenarios, with a fast f/2.8 aperture to match. Plus you can customize its functions by connecting it to a PC via USB-C.

15. Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 (save $265)

Compatible with: Canon EF-mount, Nikon F-mount

Canon EF-mount, Nikon F-mount Best for: wildlife and landscapes

(opens in new tab) Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3: was $1,089 now $824 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we've seen this year on Sigma's 150-600mm zoom lens at Amazon, and one of its lowest-ever prices. It's a a welcome drop from the $899 it’s been hovering at recently. Lightweight is a relative term, but this telephoto is about as manageable as long-range glass gets. Usefully, the same discount is available on both the Canon EF and Nikon F-mount versions.

Also available for Nikon F-mount: was $1,089 now $813 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

14. Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4 (save $80)

Compatible with: Canon EF-M mount

Canon EF-M mount Best for: astro and cityscapes

(opens in new tab) Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4: was $479 now $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This prime lens is designed to be a pocket-friendly complement to Canon’s EOS M mirrorless cameras. Its fast f/1.4 aperture promises excellent low-light performance, while the 32mm focal length works as well for portraits as it does for street photography. Lightweight at 235g, its Cyber Monday price cut also means the glass goes lighter on your wallet: at $399, it’s cheaper than ever at Amazon.

13. Panasonic Lumix 50-200mm f/2.8-4.0 (save $300)

Compatible with: Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds Best for: wildlife fans and adventurers

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix 50-200mm f/2.8-4.0: was $1,697 now $1,397.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal offers a very solid saving of 18% on Panasonic’s 50-200mm zoom lens, a reduction matched only once before at Amazon (for a few days in June). It’s a relatively compact telephoto for Micro Four Thirds cameras, with a rugged, splashproof metal body. Its image stabilization and 4x zoom range make it a great choice for action and wildlife photographers, too.

12. Canon RF100mm f/2.8 Macro USM (save $400)

Compatible with: Canon RF-mount

Canon RF-mount Best for: macro fans

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 100mm f/2.8: was $1,399 now $999 at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 100mm lens at Amazon. A pro macro lens for Canon’s R-series mirrorless cameras, it can magnify subjects by up to 1.4 times, with five stops of image stabilization to keep close-up shots steady. It also benefits from a bright fixed aperture of f/2.8, making it ideal for capturing minute detail.

11. Panasonic Lumix G Leica 10-25mm f/1.7 (save $302)

Compatible with: Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds Best for: video shooters and walkaround shooting

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix G Leica 10-25mm f/1.7: was $1,799.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A nigh-on perfect lens for video shooters, this 20-50mm equivalent is also a great choice for photographers you like to shoot wide (but not too wide). It’s a pretty big investment for Micro Four Thirds fans, but a 17% price cut for Cyber Monday makes it way more accessible. It’s never been cheaper at Amazon, and its constant f/1.7 aperture delivers depth of field and low-light performance, whether for stills or video.

10. Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN (save $120)

Compatible with: Sony E-mount

Sony E-mount Best for: hybrid shooters on a budget

(opens in new tab) Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary: was $899 now $779 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for everyday glass with the flexibility to cover a range of shooting scenarios, this could be the lens for your Sony E-mount mirrorless camera – especially with this sizable 13% reduction for Cyber Monday. A small, light build makes it an easy lens to live with, while its 28-70mm range and constant f/2.8 aperture make it a versatile attachment.

9. Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 (save $100)

Compatible with: Nikon Z-mount

Nikon Z-mount Best for: portrait fans

(opens in new tab) Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8: was $796.95 now $696.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An 85mm prime lens is a fantastic addition to any portrait photographer’s kit bag, combining a shallow depth-of-field with a natural perspective for minimal distortion. This 85mm Nikon Z-mount lens is no exception, with a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture for attractive blurred backgrounds. It’s only been cheaper once before (by $10) and would usually cost you $100 more.

8. Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 (save $300)

Compatible with: Canon RF-mount

Canon RF-mount Best for: anyone who needs mid-telephoto workhorse

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 70-200mm f/4: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is Canon’s most compact 70-200mm f/4 zoom lens – and thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal, its current price is also its cheapest to date. Its dimensions are relatively manageable for a lens with its range, making it a great choice for photographers who want a more travel-friendly telephoto for their Canon R-series mirrorless camera.

7. Fujifilm XF56mm f/1.2 (save $300)

Compatible with: Fujifilm XF-mount

Fujifilm XF-mount Best for: street photography and portraits

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2: was $999.95 now $699.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The recent arrival of a Mark II version of this lens has pushed the original's price into bargain territory. With a maximum aperture of f/1.2, this 56mm prime is prized for its ability to produce beautiful bokeh and shallow depth-of-field effects. Designed for Fuji’s X-series cameras, its fast aperture also makes it a great tool in low lighting. This deal represents its best ever price at Amazon, and the first time it’s been offered for less than $700.

6. Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 (save $200)

Compatible with: Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds Best for: sports and wildlife

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8: was £1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at B&H (opens in new tab)

A beast of a barrel, this high-end telephoto covers an equivalent range of 80-300mm at 35mm, offering lots of flexibility for sports and wildlife photographers. Its constant f/2.8 aperture also means it can perform well in a range of lighting conditions. Lenses like this never come cheap, but a generous saving of $200 puts it within closer reach of zoom enthusiasts.

5. Canon RF15-35mm f/2.8 (save $400)

Compatible with: Canon RF-mount

Canon RF-mount Best for: landscapes and architecture

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8: was $2,399 now $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Widely regarded as one of the best lenses you can buy for Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras, this 15-35mm wide-angle lens pairs wide focal lengths with a fast maximum aperture. The result is serious versatility, whether you’re shooting landscapes, interiors or video. Part of Canon’s ‘trinity’ of fast aperture RF lenses for its R-series mirrorless cameras, it also offers five stops of image stabilization. We’ve never seen its price fall below $2,000, which makes this an excellent deal.

4. Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR (save $340)

Compatible with: Nikon F-mount

Nikon F-mount Best for: moon shots and sports

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR: was $1,396 now $1,056 at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)

This impressive 200-500mm lens for Nikon DSLRs was already very good value, but it's now dropped to its lowest-ever price in this deal. That makes it an excellent buy for all kinds of long-range shooting, including sports, wildlife or even picking out distant celestial objects.

3. Fujifilm GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR (save $500)

Compatible with: Fujifilm G-mount

Fujifilm G-mount Best for: Landscapes

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6: was $999 now $499 at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)

Not many of you will have the good fortune to own one of Fujifilm's pricey GFX series cameras, but if you do then this prime lens is a must-buy at this price. It's compact, weighs only 390g and has a retractable design that makes walkaround shooting a real possibility on medium format cameras that not long ago would have been confined to the professional studios due to their size.

2. Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN (save $231)

Compatible with: Sony E-mount and L-Mount (Panasonic and Leica)

Sony E-mount and L-Mount (Panasonic and Leica) Best for: Portraits and street shooting

(opens in new tab) Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN: was $1,199 now $964 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a lowest-ever price on one of the best full-frame primes you can buy for Sony and L-mount mirrorless cameras. Part of Sigma's revered 'Art' series, the 85mm f/1.4 has the sharpness and bokeh rendition to take your portrait shooting up a notch, while its relatively compact size makes it suitable for long-range street shooting, too.

Also available for L-Mount: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



1. Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 (save $50)

Compatible with: Canon RF-mount

Canon RF-mount Best for: Everyday shooting on small mirrorless cameras

(opens in new tab) Canon RF50mm f/1.8: was $199 now $149 at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)

Buying mirrorless camera lenses can be an expensive hobby, but there are real bargains around – and this lowest-ever price on Canon's fun 50mm 'thrifty fifty' is one such example. It isn't perfect, but it is a versatile lens that doesn't need to be chaperoned around with white gloves, and is the ideal everyday shooting partner for your Canon EOS R camera.

