Quick! This near-half price Samsung Black Friday TV deal is selling out fast on Amazon

Black Friday has officially arrived – and we're seeing an absolute ton of fantastic Black Friday TV discounts, particularly when it comes to Samsung models.

Right now, there are plenty of incredibly low-priced Black Friday deals available to check out online, but there are few better in the UK (where TVs are concerned) than this £929 Samsung 55-inch QN85B 4K TV deal, which is available to buy at Amazon (opens in new tab). However, you'll need to act quickly as stocks are running low on it, so snap up one of the most amazing Black Friday TV deals before it's gone for good.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Samsung TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-Inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1799 now £929 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a super 48% saving, this Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal. Its Quantum Matrix mini-LED technology means its picture quality is, well, quality in light and dark settings, while its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature makes gaming sessions as crystal clear and crisp as they come. Add in that dynamic 3D sound, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4K QLED panel, and you're getting more bang for your buck.

This is a ridiculously good deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. Originally, the Samsung QN85B 4K TV set you back £1,799, so its new price represents a 48% saving from the RRP. It has cost less than full price before now, of course, but this is still an impressive offer, especially when you consider other premium 55-inch TVs aren't as cheap on Amazon or other online retailers.

As we mentioned, though, you'll have to move quickly to secure one. At the time of writing (11 AM GMT on Friday, November 25), there are only a few left in stock at Amazon. So, if you don't want to miss out, you'll need to pick one up ASAP.

More Black Friday Samsung QN85B 4K TV deals

Looking for more Samsung QN85B 4K TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here – especially if it's sold out on Amazon UK by the time you're reading this – with offers available in your world region, too.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals