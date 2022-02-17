PS5 restock confirmed at the PlayStation Direct store later today

If you've been waiting for the next PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct it's time to check your emails as the next batch of invites have been sent out. Those with access will have a chance to buy a PS5 console from Sony's official store later today from 2pm ET – until stocks last.

It's important to point out that an invite doesn't guarantee you a console. Instead, when you follow that link once the restock goes live, you'll be given a random spot in the queue and - hopefully - a chance to buy a PS5 console. Your chances should be good, though, if you get a good early spot in the virtual queue.

What if you have registered but don't see an email invite in your inbox? That's just bad luck, sadly. Your details will still be stored so, hopefully, you'll be more fortunate during the next wave. There is sometimes a public sale after this exclusive early access period if enough consoles are still available, but it's not always the case. You can follow our PS5 restock live blog for regular updates on this and any news on future PS5 restocks over the coming weeks.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct

PS5: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct

PS5 consoles will be available today from 2pm ET at PlayStation Direct but only to those who have an exclusive email invite. You need to follow that link in your inbox near the time where you'll be assigned a random spot in the queue and, hopefully, a chance to buy the console. Should stocks last, the restock may be opened up to all at a later time. That's not guaranteed, though.

For those hearing about this for the first time, take yourself over to the PlayStation Direct store right now and register your details. Once that's submitted, you'll be in with a chance to get an invite to the next PS5 restock at Sony's official store.

If you have no luck with PS Direct, we are fully expecting more PS5 restocks in the US in the days ahead. It's been a long time since many retailers have had the console for sale, so the likes of Walmart, GameStop and Best Buy could be next. Add to that the fact that the PlayStation Direct store usually goes first with console restocks, we're feeling pretty confident for the rest of February.

