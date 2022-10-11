Prime Day air fryer deals: 50% price cuts are live and hot off the press

It's here. Prime Day air fryer deals have landed in the Early Access Sale which are promising to save you money, and a load of time and effort. If you're looking to get your hands on a bargain over the two-day event, then now is the time. Although the best air fryers (opens in new tab) have an average upfront cost of $165 / £150, you can expect to save a decent portion of that when you shop one of these air fryer deals.

Air fryers are one of the most talked about appliances for the home, and for good reason. Compared to a convection oven, an air fryer will cook your food faster and therefore will save you money on your energy bills. They also offer a much healthier way to cook your foods because they circulate hot air without drying it out, so there is no need to drench or drizzle oil over what you're cooking to get a crisped bake.

During your searches you'll see that air fryers do more than just air fry, too; think reheating, dehydrating and roasting. This means that one of these countertop appliances can also save you some space in your kitchen since they are combined the functions of several appliances.

But with so much talk and so many deals, how do you filter out the most suitable air fryer for you? Below we've done the hard work for you. We've scoured through all the Early Access Amazon air fryer deals from top brands such as Ninja, Sage and Tefal and featured them in this quick guide. We thought it'd be helpful to show the discount, too, so it's clear just how good the deal is.

The appliances which can only air fry have been featured alongside multicookers, which have air frying as a function. This means that you'll also be seeing some of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) deals around, which will give you even more versatility when cooking for the family.

Keep scrolling to see what deals are live. We'll be adding more deals as we find them throughout the day, including at our Prime Day live blog, so make sure to check back if you don't find what you're looking for at this time...

The best Prime Day Early Access air fryer deals (US)

Right now you can save up to $150 on an air fryer in the Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale. These cheap air fryer deals won't hang around for long so if you've heard a lot about them and are tempted to get your hands on one, then now is the time to buy.

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 QT: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Cut down the oil in your food using this Cosori air fryer's 360° rapid heat circulation technology, which maintains the same crispy textures as traditional deep frying but with up to 85% less fat. You'll get nine cooking functions, 5-quarts of cooking space and a nonstick basket from this particular model, too.

Ninja AG301 5-in-1 Air Fryer, 4 Quart, Black / Silver: $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $90 – The perfect size for a family of three or four (and a decent size of saving, too), this Ninja air fryer will be air frying, baking, roasting, dehydrating and grilling for you at meal times. we love that it'll cook foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes, and that most parts are dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer: $269.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $100 – Usually, this Instant Pot Pro Crisp is one of the most expensive (and best) models you can buy. So picking it up while it's $100-off is a good idea. The only big downside to this versatile and easy-to-clean cooker is that it doesn't come with cooking charts, so you may need to use some trial and error to cook your food perfectly every time.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – Pressure cookers and air fryers are undeniably useful bits of kitchen kit, but it can be a pain to make space for both items on your counter-top. Luckily, Amazon has knocked $40 off the price of this 13-in-1 Instant Pot, which gives you the option to air fry, pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate or prove your food. Seriously, what more could you want from a kitchen appliance?

Ninja DZ401 Foodi Dual 10-quart Air Fryer | $229.99 now $198.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - This is a nice-sized discount on the premium 10-quart, dual-tray Foodi which allows you to cook two dishes simultaneously rather than back-to-back. DualZone Tech allows you to choose different presets, but finish both at the same time.

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle: $369.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $150 – It may be cold outside, but it's never too late in the year to fire up the grill. Amazon has Ninja's most powerful grill, the IG651, at just $219.99 right now as part of its Prime Early Access sale, making now as good a time as any to improve your high-heat inventory. The IG651 boasts seven cooking functions, a smart thermometer and independently powered grill grates to create direct, edge-to-edge searing.

The best Prime Day Early Access air fryer deals (UK)

Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Health Air Fryer: £219.99 £123.96 at Amazon

Save £96.03 – You've probably heard of Tefal and you've also probably heard of air fryers. Bring the two together and you've got this 6 portion air fryer which. There's 9 programmes to opt for, and there's more than 300 recipes to browse through for inspo on the Tefal app. It's a good capacity for individuals and couples so meal times should be easier.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker, 5.7L: £160 £128.99 at Amazon

Save £31 – This Instant Pot and air fryer is an all-in-one, and it doesn't get much better than this. It's a multi-cooker with 11 programmes including sous vide, reheat, dehydrate, roast, slow cook and, yep, air fry. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer has an intuitive interface and we found that it does a great job cooking most foods when we tested it (opens in new tab).

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2in1 Digital Air Fryer & Grill 4.2L Capacity 8 Programs inc Dehydrator Black EY5058: £134.99 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – The perfect size for individuals or couples, the Tefal EY5058 is the brands first digital air fryer and grill in one. It has eight preset modes including fries, nuggets, meat, fish or pizza, or you can set your own time and temperature for precision cooking. We also like that the Tefal app will unlock 300+ recipes for you to try out with your new appliance.

Sage SOV860BSS4GUK1 the Smart Oven Air Fryer Fry: £299 £269.95 at Amazon

Save £29.05 – This super smart air fryer (in more ways than one) looks more like a counter top oven than the other air fryers we've featured, offering more versatility - you can cook a pizza or use a muffin tray with it. We like that it comes with a 30 cm Non-Stick Pizza Pan, and that LCD display screen will be mega helpful.

More air fryer deals to shop

The Early Access Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals may well be just be with the online marketplace, but that doesn't mean to say that these are the best deals or that they are the only deals. Below we've included some other resellers who also have some air fryer deals on which are worth checking out.

US:

UK:

Tips for buying an air fryer online

Air fryers are in demand. Everyone is talking about them (yep, even the local hair dressers), that's why you're looking for an air fryer deal, right?

Before committing to buy one, there are several factors you'll need to consider to make sure you pick the one that's right for your needs. Price will obviously be a big consideration, but it's also worth considering a few other things such as capacity, wattage and special features.

1. Capacity: After price, capacity is by far the most important factor to consider as if you pick up an air fryer that's too small you won't find it's much use in your home kitchen. As a rule-of-thumb, you should aim for a 3 quarts / 5 liter (as a minimum) air fryer if you're cooking for a family of two and a 5 quarts / 4.73 liter (as a minimum) if you're a family of four.

You'll also want to remember that bigger capacity tends to mean a bigger air fryer too, so try to work out how much space you have in your kitchen before buying too large an air fryer.

2. Wattage: Air fryers cook foods quicker and, therefore, use less energy. You can expect to pay around £90 per year based for a 1500W model, based on the October 2022 price cap.

Generally speaking the lower the wattage the more energy efficiency it'll be but it will cook your food slower than an air fryer with a higher wattage. We recommend looking at getting an air fryer with around 1700W. This is a good middle ground with plenty of availability which has consistency impressed us during our at-home tests.

3. Special features: Air fryers can also come with special features like alternative cooking options, pre-programmed settings, and viewing windows which can add cost and utility. We've found that viewing windows and air fryers with alerts that instruct you when to shake the tray and remove your food are some of the most useful features, but there may be a different tool that you need your air fryer to come with.

Alongside special features, some air fryers come with removable inserts that let you alter what they can cook. These not only make it easier to clean your air fryer as you can take parts out but these inserts give you more cooking options so you can make better use of your new air fryer.