Pay $179 to never vacuum again with this Cyber Monday Roomba deal

Around Cyber Monday, the interest in Roomba deals skyrockets as folks scramble to find a cheap robotic cleaning companion to put underneath the tree - and this year has been no different.

Out of all the Roomba deals floating around out there, however, one of the best we’ve seen is happening at Amazon where you can find the popular Roomba 675 during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale for $179.99, down from $279.99. (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for the best Roomba deals in your region.)

Roomba 675: $274.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The Roomba 675 features improved suction performance, a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, and dual multi-surface brushes to make cleaning more efficient on hardwood floors, tile, or medium-pile carpets - all at a great price thanks to $95 off on Amazon.View Deal

The Roomba 675 is the entry-level model in the series, and can clean both hardwood and carpeted floors. After it's done, it will return to the dock to recharge itself, and be ready to do the same again tomorrow.

A Roomba for every room

The big difference between Roombas and other brands of robotic vacuum cleaners comes down to how effective they are at picking up dirt and dust; how well they cut through pet hair and how good they are at navigating your house.

The Roomba 675 handles most of the above with aplomb, but if you really want something that picks up after your pet, you should go for the Roomba i3+ that specializes in cleaning up pet hair - it too is on sale for Cyber Monday.

Most Popular Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Roomba Deals in your region

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.