New year fitness goals? Don't miss the Fitbit Charge 5 at its lowest ever price

The Fitbit Charge 5 is just £99 (was £169) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - an absolute bargain price for this excellent fitness tracker and a great deal if you're looking for a handy aid for those New Year's fitness goals.

At £70 off the full retail price, this deal at Amazon matches the lowest price we've seen on what's perhaps the best 'true' fitness tracker money can buy. We say that because the Fitbit Charge 5 forgoes some of the bells and whistles you usually find on a smartwatch for a lean set of fitness-focused features.

Gone is music playback (unfortunately), in favour of top-end ECG and EDA monitors and a host of class-leading apps for running, swimming, cycling, and many more activities. No matter your workouts, you're guaranteed to find a helpful app, and you'll also get stress and sleep monitoring on the side.

However, perhaps the standout feature of the Charge 5 is that it comes with built-in GPS support, unlike some of the cheaper fitness trackers out there. For some, this won't be a big deal, but it's an extremely handy feature if you're looking to accurately track the distance of your runs, for example. With this £70 off deal at Amazon, tracking those runs isn't just easy but also pretty easy on the wallet.

