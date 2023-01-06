New year fitness goals? Don't miss the Fitbit Charge 5 at its lowest ever price

By Alex Whitelock
published

A great fitness tracker that doesn't break the bank

Fitbit Charge 5 on light blue background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is just £99 (was £169) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - an absolute bargain price for this excellent fitness tracker and a great deal if you're looking for a handy aid for those New Year's fitness goals.

At £70 off the full retail price, this deal at Amazon matches the lowest price we've seen on what's perhaps the best 'true' fitness tracker money can buy. We say that because the Fitbit Charge 5 forgoes some of the bells and whistles you usually find on a smartwatch for a lean set of fitness-focused features.

Gone is music playback (unfortunately), in favour of top-end ECG and EDA monitors and a host of class-leading apps for running, swimming, cycling, and many more activities. No matter your workouts, you're guaranteed to find a helpful app, and you'll also get stress and sleep monitoring on the side.

However, perhaps the standout feature of the Charge 5 is that it comes with built-in GPS support, unlike some of the cheaper fitness trackers out there. For some, this won't be a big deal, but it's an extremely handy feature if you're looking to accurately track the distance of your runs, for example. With this £70 off deal at Amazon, tracking those runs isn't just easy but also pretty easy on the wallet.

Outside the UK? Check out more of today's best Fitbit prices in your region below.

FitBit Charge 5 deal at Amazon

FitBit Charge 5: was (opens in new tab)

FitBit Charge 5: was £169 now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £70 and pick up one of the best fitness trackers money can buy with this deal on a FitBit Charge 5 at Amazon. The FitBit Charge 5 also features up to 7 days of battery life, full water resistance, and built-in GPS. With 20 fitness modes, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and a heart-rate monitor, you'll have everything you need here to kick off those New Year's goals on the right foot.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Want to see what else is available? Head on over to our main Fitbit deals page for today's best prices on the other models.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.