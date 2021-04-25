Trending

Level up your gaming with these Amazon Ramadan gaming deals

Want to dive into a new game or upgrade your gaming hardware? We have just the picks.

Amazon Ramadan Gaming
(Image credit: Amazon)

With Ramadan well underway, many of us will have more time to spend with family, or even just on our own. If you’re working reduced hours, you can use the extra free time to unwind with a new game, or team up with your siblings for some couch co-op.

There are some great gaming deals to be had on Amazon this Ramadan season, with up to 30% off on some deals. Whether you’re looking to jump into a new game to pass the time, or finally add a new console to your living room, we’ve got the best deals for gaming during Ramadan with Amazon.

Best Amazon Ramadan gaming deals

PC gaming deals

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk1003ne Laptop (10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD - 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060) - AED 5,699 AED 4,599View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020: 15.6'' FHD-144 Hz Base Model, Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD -  AED 6,578.81View Deal

Asus ROG STRIX G512LWS-AZ045T-STRIX G Gaming Laptop (Orignal Black) Intel i7-10750H 2.6 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - AED 8,799 AED 7,899View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5, Intel Core i7-10750H, 15.6" FHD, 16 GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia RTX2060 6GB - AED 6,399 AED 5,300View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, Intel Core i7-10750H, 15.6" FHD, 16 GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650Ti 4GB - AED 4,599 AED 3,899View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE046T Gaming Laptop (Moonlight White) – AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor 2.9 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 14-inch FHD 120Hz - AED 4,999 AED 4,603View Deal

Console gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced 64 GB - AED 1,486 AED 1,409View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) - AED 1,749 AED 1,316.55View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) - AED 769 AED 725View Deal

Game title deals

Outriders (PS5) - AED 249 AED 208.75View Deal

Monster Hunter Rise (game only) - AED 269 AED 183View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) - AED 159 AED 142.45View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition (PS4) - AED 269 AED 159View Deal

Gaming accessory deals

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset - AED 629 AED 506View Deal

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - AED 959 AED 830View Deal

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse - AED 549 AED 378View Deal

BenQ EL2870U 28 inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 HDR Gaming Monitor - AED 1,259 AED 999View Deal

Logitech Brio Stream Webcam, Ultra HD 4K Streaming Edition - AED 759 AED 671View Deal

WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD - AED 669 AED 487View Deal

Logitech G Saitek PRO Flight Yoke System - AED 669 AED 627View Deal

Cougar Armor One Gaming Chair - AED 670 AED 599View Deal