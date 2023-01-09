Kindle Scribe gets its first-ever discount at Amazon

Amazon only launched its unique combined ereader and e-ink tablet back in October, but you can already save $60 as the first-ever discount on the brand-new Kindle Scribe is now available.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Scribe at Amazon for $359.99 (opens in new tab) (was $419.99). This offer applies to the largest 64GB storage option – enough space for thousands of books – and includes the Premium Pen at no extra cost.

Plus, you can also choose to add four months of free Kindle Unlimited, too, for access to millions of books, audiobooks, and magazines as part of the membership. Not a bad way to get started.

If you've not heard much about the Kindle Scribe just yet, it combines the functions of Amazon's immensely-popular ereader range with the smooth and intuitive writing features of e-ink tablets, allowing you to take notes, review documents, journal, and create lists using the included pen.

The 10.2-inch 300ppi glare-free high-resolution display is also the largest on any Kindle yet. It sports an adjustable warm light and auto-changing front light like the Kindle Paperwhite to ensure a clear and comfortable reading experience in all conditions.

Today's best Kindle Scribe deal

(opens in new tab) Kindle Scribe: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our Kindle Scribe review, we were impressed with the device's capabilities as an ereader: especially the sharp display and long-lasting battery life. Unfortunately, it was the stylus functionality that left us a little disappointed at this stage, although more is promised in future updates. Overall, though, it's a good e-ink tablet for those after both functions - and even more of a better buy at this lower price.

Still unsure? See how the Kindle Scribe stacks up against the reMarkable 2 in our comparison of both devices.

For those after a more simplistic and cheaper ereader, you can check out more of the best Kindle deals available right now below across all models.