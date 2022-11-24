Last year, Walmart closed its doors on Thanksgiving Day and re-opened early for Black Friday shopping. It marked the first time that Walmart had closed on Thanksgiving, a decision that was made in order to thank staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic and to give them an additional day off.

Many people remained unsure about whether Walmart would do the same this year, but it has been officially confirmed that Walmart stores will not open today, Thanksgiving Day 2022.

Instead, you can expect an early start tomorrow for Black Friday. In most cases, Walmart stores will open between 6am and 11pm, but this will vary by location. You can use the online store finder (opens in new tab) or call the helpline if you need more information about holiday hours.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year – but you can still shop on their website. And if you miss your local Walmart store, you can return from 6am on Black Friday.

Where to shop instead

If you’re wondering which stories will be open on Thanksgiving, you may be relieved to learn that there are a few options should you need any last-minute ingredients.

This year you can drop into Albertsons and Kroger-owned retailers, but you need to check the hours with your local store. That means stores including ACME, H.E.B, Safeway, Vons, Tom Thumb, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer’s, Smiths and others will be open for shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

If you need something other than food, there are a number of other retailers that are staying open for Thanksgiving. This includes Bass Pro, Big Lots, Dollar General, Gordmans, Sears and more.

If you need a pharmacy, meanwhile, the good news is that most will be open at some point on Thanksgiving Day. CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, for example, will all welcome shoppers.

Many coffee shops, restaurants and fast food outlets will also be open. Your local Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Applebee’s and more may be waiting for some Thanksgiving visitors, albeit under modified hours for the holiday.