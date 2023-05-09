Hurry! These high-end AMD processor deals are going fast

This generation has seen some seriously expensive PC components, with processors being up there in pricing. But thankfully, Newegg is discounting two of the most powerful CPUs currently on the market, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the 7950X3D, on its eBay account.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is currently on sale for $629.99 (opens in new tab) thanks to Newegg through eBay, and the 7900X3D is on sale for $539.99 (opens in new tab). In particular, the 7950X3D received a near-perfect score of four out of five stars from us, and is even ranked in our best processors buying guide. Its performance is not only overall best in class, as it competes with Intel's Core i9-13900K, but has excellent performance-per-watt and is top-notch for creative work as well.

AMD consistently puts out great quality processors and this sale puts two of the best ones around at a much more affordable price. If you've been waiting for a sale in order to make that upgrade to your gaming or work machine, this is a quality deal to take advantage of.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is one of two of the latest processors from AMD that features 3D V-Cache, which is a stacked silicon die with 64MB of additional cache, which will boost certain workloads like gaming significantly. It also significantly boosts other processes like video encoding, making it an incredibly balanced chip.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is one of two of the latest processors from AMD that features 3D V-Cache, which is a stacked silicon die with 64MB of additional cache, which will boost certain workloads like gaming significantly. It also significantly boosts other processes like video encoding, making it an incredibly balanced chip. This one in particular is comparable to Intel's Core i9-13900K in terms of performance.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D has a 16-core, featuring a 64MB of 3D stacked V-Cache on one of the dies and a second regular Zen 4 CCD. The 7900X3D has the same specs but two cores on each die are disabled. Even better, the 7950X3D comes with a secret weapon, Game Mode, which lets it overpower other processors like the R7 7800X3D in terms of speed.

The improved creative performance of the 3D V-Cache for both chips is quite excellent as well, ensuring that any PC equipped with these processors will be absolutely covered in terms of video editing. The price cut here puts them at a lower price point than the best Intel processor, and considering how well-balanced Team Red's offerings are compared to Team Blue this is a superb buy.

