Huge Fitbit deals at Best Buy: Fitbit Inspire 3, Sense and Versa 4 from $79.95

Fitness trackers can be the perfect companion for your New Year's resolutions, and luckily for you, Best Buy's 3-day sale is offering some fantastic Fitbit deals. You'll find discounts on the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 2 and 4, and the best-selling Fitbit Sense, with prices starting at just $79.95.



Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Inspire 2, which is on sale for $79.95 (opens in new tab) (was $99.95) - just $10 more than the record-low price. You'll also find the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 marked down to $179.95 (opens in new tab) (was $229.95) and a massive $110 discount on the top-rated Fitbit Sense.



Fitbit deals are always a hot commodity in January, and while today's offers aren't the lowest prices we've seen, they're still impressive discounts and the best deals you can find right now. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, so you should grab these bargains now before it's too late.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday and a fantastic value for a feature-packed activity tracker. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.95 now $129.95 at Best Buy

The top-rated Fitbit Versa 2 is down to $129.95 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The Versa 2 also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $179.95 at Amazon

Our favorite Fitbit deal from today's Best Buy sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 for $179.95 - an impressive $50 discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Fitbit Sense: was $249.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy

Our favorite Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Sense which is on sale for $139.95 thanks to today's $100+ discount. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

See more of today's best Fitbit sales and deals, and if you're looking for more smartwatch deals, you can see the best cheap Apple Watch deals that are happening right now.