HostGator's birthday bash means getting 70% off web hosting plans

Having been around for a year shy of two decades, HostGator is definitely among the pioneers of the web hosting world. It's simple, packed with excellent features, and has its own software for site-building.

To celebrate another successful year, HostGator lets users save 70% across select hosting plans that remains feature-packed. The sale ends on October 22, at 11:59 PM CT.

This sale makes the Hatchling, Baby, and Business Plans, all offering unlimited bandwidth and storage, and lightning-fast speed, more affordable than ever. HostGator is even throwing in free domain registration across these plans.

Bluehost Hatchling Plan Best web hosting service deal HostGator Hatchling Plan

70% off - Single sites get easy & free one-click WordPress install, website and domain transfers, SSL certification, and the record 99% uptime only from HostGator. View Deal

Get that extra performance on your site with the best bare-metal hosting

Save up on hosting with the best shared web hosting providers of 2021

Check out our top picks for the best dedicated server hosting providers

Startup businesses turn to HostGator for their hosting needs - and with good reason. From easy setup to comprehensive and affordable plans, HostGator is known for their solid uptime of 99.93% and reliable speed.

Other remarkable features include one-click WP installs, free SSL certificate, unmetered bandwidth and storage, and hosting service for unlimited websites in the higher-tier plans. HostGator also makes website creation a breeze with their free website builder.

Ecommerce websites also get tools to scale their business, and advanced website owners get to take advantage of their Full Unix Shell, access to raw files and Crontab, Subversion Repository, and support for PHP 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3, among others.

as one of the largest web hosting providers in the world, HostGator continues to exceed expectations and provide services that are on par with others in their league. Users especially like HostGator's reliable 24/7/365 customer support service, as well as their money-back guarantee that lasts for 45 days.

Why is this a great deal?

With their plans already setting the standards for reasonable pricing without compromising security, speed, and reliability, HostGator continues to make hosting even more affordable for users, especially beginners who are hesitant in spending a lot on their hosting needs.

This birthday sale opens up doors to a number of users looking to scale their businesses with an online presence and lets them make use of their security features, data safety, automated backups, SEO tools, and more, for a fraction of the price.

Whatever features you require on your website, the aforementioned plans come equipped, and your site will be ready in record time with HostGator's easy setup. Getting started is easy and fast.

With their feature-rich plans' pricing lower than ever, HostGator's birthday bash is one you shouldn't let slide.