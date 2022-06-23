Here's how you can get $20 for Amazon Prime Day just by shopping essentials

The yearly Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner now. It's just three weeks away, in fact, and the retailer is already spinning up the hype train with some early bird promotions.

Perhaps the best one yet is the $20 of free credit its offering for customers who purchase more than $75 of P&G branded products. In case you didn't know, these include well-known household brands like Gillette, Bounty, Cascade, and Tide, to name just a few.

OK, so spending $75 to get $20 isn't ideal here - but it's a pretty good rebate when you consider you're essentially getting some free credit on your account for buying essentials you would probably just pick up at the store. We're talking things like toilet roll, diapers, detergent, or beauty products for both sexes. If you're interested, you'll find a full list of brands over at the P&G website.

You've got plenty of options here but you do need to purchase the full $75 worth of goods in one go, so bear that in mind. The Amazon terms and conditions for this promotion specifically states that 'one transaction (is) required to qualify for offer' and it's limited to one rebate per account. As with all Prime Day deals, this promotion is exclusively open to Prime members only, too. On the bright side, you can simply sign up to the retailer's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) if you've never tried Prime before and be fully eligible.

Get $20 for Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Early Prime Day deal: get $20 when you spend $75 on P&G products at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pick up at least $75 of P&G products at Amazon to get yourself $20 of account credit free to spend on Prime Day (July 12th - 13th). With leading brands like Gillette, Pampers, Bounty, Tampax, and Always, this is a great opportunity to pick up some essentials and get a rebate in the run-up to Prime Day. Note, this promotion is limited to once per account and is eligible for Prime members only.

More early Prime Day deals to check out

(opens in new tab) Fill out the Prime Stamp Card and get a $10 voucher to spend on Amazon Prime Day

Complete four quick and easy tasks across your Amazon Prime account to get a $10 voucher to spend during this year's Amazon Prime Day. This includes making a Prime-eligible order of $5 or more, watching a show on Prime Video, listening to a song on Prime Music and borrowing an ebook through Prime Reading. The credit will be added to your account and then it can be spent on Prime Day deals when they go live across July 12-13.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - One of the best early Prime Day deals is this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV down to its lowest price yet. It's a bargain for an advanced set that will improve your home cinema experience thanks to it 4K resolution support as well as advanced features such as HDR, Dolby Digital and Dolby Vision. The latter significantly improves the picture quality with a richer and wider color palette, and is usually reserved for more expensive sets. It's a steal getting it on a TV this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K Fire TV: $1,399.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - A massive 75-inch TV for half-price? What's not to love about this $700 discount on the Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV? And, you guessed it, that brings it back down to it's lowest ever price. You get a lot for your money here, including a sharp 75-inch 4K LED display with HDR that offers excellent picture quality, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming, hands-free voice controls and all major streaming apps. An unbeatable price for a premium TV of its size.

(opens in new tab) Kindle (Certified Refurbished): $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – There's understandable caution when buying second-hand, but Amazon's Certified Refurbished range have been checked, tested and restored to work like new. This massive price cut on the basic entry-level Kindle brings it down to just $39.99, which is a big $50 saving over the price of a new one. A smart and affordable pick up for those into light reading.