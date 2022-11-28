DJI Mini 2 drops to record-low price in Cyber Monday's best drone deal

The Cyber Monday drone deals have just touched down with a DJI Mini 2 discount that brings its Fly More Combo bundle down to a record-low price. You'll have to be quick, though, as the price cut is for today only.

The $90 discount is one that aerial photographers have been waiting for since the arrival of the DJI Mini 3 Pro earlier this year. And it takes the Mini 2's Fly More Combo price down to $509.99 (was $599.99) at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which means it's now about half the price of its newer sibling.

This 15% off deal has been sparked by an identical offering in the DJI Store, which is also due to expire by the end of Cyber Monday. The Mini 2 deal is also available at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab) and DroneNerds (opens in new tab), but stock appears to be limited so it'll be worth picking up soon from your preferred retailer. Amazon, for example, appears to have sold out already.

Despite the arrival of the newer DJI Mini 3 Pro, the DJI Mini 2 still tops our guide to the best beginner drones, thanks to its more novice-friendly price tag and the inclusion of all of the same automated QuickShot modes.

So why exactly is the DJI Mini 2 almost half the price of the newer Mini 3 Pro in this Cyber Monday deal? Compared to its more powerful sibling, the Mini 2 does lack features like object-detection and 120fps slow-mo shooting. It also has a slightly smaller sensor and isn't compatible with DJI's new RC controller.

But it otherwise certainly isn't half as good as the Mini 3 Pro. In our review, we concluded that it's "the perfect entry-level drone for beginners looking to get to grips with flying, capturing, and editing bird's-eye views of beautiful landscapes and cityscapes".

It's an ultra-compact drone that weighs less than 250g, which means it doesn't need to be registered with many aviation agencies. Despite this size, we found it to be "rock-steady in all but the windiest conditions" and managed to get 30 minutes of flight time from a single charge on a slightly breezy day.

So while the DJI Mini 3 Pro is the more powerful drone, this DJI Mini 2 Fly More Bundle is a better-value option for anyone who's new to flying cameras. We also generally recommend buying DJI drones in their Fly More bundle, as it includes handy extras like two extra batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag among other accessories.

