Buy an Xbox Series S in the Memorial Day sales and get a free $50 gift card

This year's Memorial Day sales are so jampacked with cheap TVs, appliances and furniture that we're left longing for deals on some gaming tech. And while the PlayStation Days of Play sale is a good option if you own a Sony console, things are looking bleak for Microsoft fans. Until now, that is, with this promotion on an Xbox Series S with a free $50 Xbox gift card at Newegg (opens in new tab).

The Xbox Series S is positioned as Microsoft's budget-friendly console and will set you back $299.99. It's great value at that price, too, especially for those who want to get involved with some current-gen gaming but don't need the absolute top-of-the-line hardware. Then, with the $50 Xbox gift card included in this promotion, you can pick up a couple of games for the console and play straight away.

Or, a wise move may be to use those free funds and pair the console up with Xbox Game Pass. Do that and you'll have access to over 100 top Xbox games - including first-party Microsoft releases such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 - all for one affordable subscription fee of $9.99 per month. That's a fantastic five months of free gaming.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + $50 Xbox gift card: $299.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – With this gift card, you effectively save $50 off the price of the Xbox Series S. Use these funds to buy games on the Microsoft Store for your new console. Or, a more savvy move, is to spend it on an Xbox Game Pass subscription at $9.99 a month and get access to over 100 Xbox games to pick and choose from. It'll last you five months: loads of time to try everything from big blockbusters Gears 5 (opens in new tab) and Psychonauts 2 to curious indies such as Trek to Yomi and Dicey Dungeons.

