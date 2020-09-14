Best Saudi electronic deals: cheap gadgets and online sales for September 2020

With Amazon officially launching in Saudi Arabia, it's a good time to be an online shopper and a tech enthusiast in the Kingdom. There are some great deals that are expected from the online giant on a recurrung basis.

To kick things off, we have selected five items that we think are worth looking into. Not only are these great products, but they're priced correctly as well.

The hottest Amazon deals for Saudi Arabia

Apple AirPods | SAR 521.10 (was SAR 765) The second generation Apple AirPods, the AirPods (2019), aren't a huge improvement on their predecessors, but they still sport some cool features, that may make them worth buying if you're an iPhone user in particular. They still feature the iconic design of the original AirPods (a good or bad thing depending on your point of view), and sound quality hasn't changed at all – it's lively, but not on par with the best true wireless earbuds in this guide. The bulk of the upgrade comes from the new H1 headphone chip, which improves connectivity and battery life, and allows for a new ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation feature. Read our Apple AirPods (2019) reviewView Deal

Huawei Watch Fit | SAR 399 The Huawei Watch Fit is the brand’s latest fitness tracker that sits somewhere between budget activity bands and serious running watches. It’s also one of the most comfortable fitness bands to wear making it perfect for all day wear, plus it’s waterproof. The tall AMOLED screen is bright with an accessible and easy to use interface and built-in GPS means you can leave your phone behind for short workouts. The Watch Fit brings most of the fitness and health tracking suite found on the Watch GT 2e in a lightweight design that’s accessible, easy to use and, most importantly, affordable. Review our Huawei Watch Fit review View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | SAR 649.00 (was SAR 979.00) The second edition of the Ring Video Doorbell, this device features several improvements over the original model. For one, the rechargeable battery pack is more easily removable. The Ring camera also features 1080p video (instead of 720p) which provides clean and sharp footage. The Ring 2 has a greater horizontal field-of-view and comes with two interchangeable faceplates. The Ring Doorbell 2 will also send alerts to your smartphone, tablet or laptop when motion is detected and lets you check-in on your home from anywhere with live on-demand video and audio. The Ring features two-way talk so you can hear and talk to visitors and works with Amazon Alexa. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 2 reviewView Deal

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K | SAR 238.90 For those on the edge looking to get the most out of their perfectly capable TVs, the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is a no-brainer. It features 4K HDR playback, built-in Chromecast Ultra, ability to add your TV as a speaker and bloatware-free Android TV. The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is an easy product to recommend. It has a simple objective of converting not-so-smart TVs into full-fledged media streaming devices, has a ton of features and is rather affordable. Read our Xiaomi Mi Box 4K reviewView Deal