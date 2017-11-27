The best sat nav deals deals for Cyber Monday 2017

The best sat navs are an extremely handy gadget to have when on the road, with the likes of TomTom and Garmin taking the top spots as some of the best brands of sat van on the market today. With Cyber Monday 2017 today, we've compiled a list of some of the best value sat nav deals available in the US today.

The best sat nav deals at Amazon

Amazon always have the best deals for Cyber Monday, and their selection of sat navs is no exception. They currently have a TomTom VIA 1515M 5-inch Portable touchscreen for only $99 with free Shipping. Check out all of their sat nav deals here.

The best sat nav deals at Jet

You'll be able to pick up a range of deals on different sat navs this Cyber Monday with Jet already slashing their prices on device. We particularly like the Eincar 7 inch Android Sat Nav that's now only $329, was $414.99.

The best sat nav deals at Newegg