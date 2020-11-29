Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2020: get a cheap Chromebook today!

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are here, with retailers across the internet cutting prices on some of the best Chromebooks available in 2020.

If you're on the lookout for a machine that's both fast and lightweight, then the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are ideal for you. Chromebooks are often much more affordable, and have longer battery lives, than Windows laptops and MacBooks. This makes them among the best laptops for students.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals US

We're seeing early Cyber Monday Chromebook deals hitting the shelves as we get closer to the big day itself. That means you'll find offers available from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and individual manufacturers as well right now.

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 - $269.99 $199.99 at HP Direct

Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299 at Bestbuy

Big screen If you want a Chromebook with a difference, then check out the Chromebook 4+ which has a large 15.6-inch full HD display that provides a viewing surface area almost twice as big as some of its much smaller rivals and a comfortable keyboard.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Chromebooks aren't just budget devices as this brilliant Cyber Monday deal proves. With a 4K screen, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is an incredible laptop that runs Chrome OS like a charm.

View Deal

Where to find more Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals UK

We're starting to see a huge amount of great early Cyber Monday Chromebook deals over in the UK in the lead up to November 30. Many retailers have gone live with their Cyber Monday deals now, while others will launch new deals starting early tomorrow that may sell out fast.

Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. It's Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'll definitely do the job if you want something that can be both a tablet and a laptop.

View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £379.99 £359 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's a £20 discount on this excellent Asus Chromebook right now. That's not a major saving, but there's plenty to get excited about in here. A full-sized touchscreen display is a rarity in cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals and you'll also find an Intel N4200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage inside.

View Deal

Great Chromebook deal Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip 14-Inch touchscreen laptop: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 on what has to be one of the best looking, and most versatile, Chromebooks money can buy today at Amazon. You're getting the best of both the tablet and laptop worlds here, plus a specs sheet that contains a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - something you don't normally see on Chromebooks.

View Deal

