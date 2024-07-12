Upgrade your home entertainment: Get TalkTalk's Full Fibre 150 for the price of Full Fibre 65

If you're in pursuit of an amazing new broadband deal, TalkTalk may have just the thing for you. Right now, you can snag the popular Full Fibre 150 package for the price of Full Fibre 65. For just £28 per month, you'll receive average download speeds of 152Mbps as well as the award-winning eero 6 WiFi router (RRP £109). With no setup fees to be had, You'll also get an eero Secure subscription and easy-to-use parental controls and security features at no additional cost.

This mid-tier package is a great option for those looking for a speedy broadband package at a sub-£30 price point. At nearly double the speed of the Full Fibre 65 package at the same price, it's worth a look for households with heavy streamers, gamers or those who work from home.

Not sure that Full Fibre 150 is right for you? For a limited time, you can also save a total of £60 on TalkTalk TV with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

TalkTalk Full Fibre 150

TalkTalk Full Fibre 150 | 152Mbps download speed | From £28 a month for 24 months

If you're looking for something seriously fast, then take a look at TalkTalk's Full Fibre 150 package. This impressive package offers average download speeds of 152Mbps, meaning it's 4x faster than standard fibre. Plus, when you take out this particular deal, you also receive a free Amazon eero 6 router with dual-band Wi-Fi 6.

TalkTalk TV and NOW Entertainment

Need even more to entertain you? You can grab a TalkTalk TV and NOW Entertainment Membership for just £9.99 per month (down from £14.99) for 12 months. With this, TalkTalk TV customers can also enjoy 10,000+ apps from the Google Play store, the best streaming services, On-Demand players, and 70+ live TV channels. Best of all, you'll have the freedom to choose exactly what you want with no long-term commitments, as well as the flexibility to cancel your TV package before the 12 months are up, with no added fees.

Best TalkTalk Broadband Deals