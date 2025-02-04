SpinTel's speedy NBN 250 plan is still the best deal of its kind – and it's gotten even faster since I last recommended it

It’s not often that we take the opportunity to regularly recommend a single NBN provider for most people, but then again, not many providers offer as consistently good value as SpinTel. Its NBN 250 plan is a great example of this – not only does it offer the lowest introductory price of any of the major internet service providers (ISPs), but it also has the lowest ongoing costs, too.

What’s more, the regular monthly cost (the price you’ll pay after the 6 month introductory period) is only AU$8 more than its slower NBN 100 plan. Translation: you get more than double the speed for only a 10% price increase. In our opinion, SpinTel’s 250Mbps NBN plan is the epitome of value for money.

SpinTel | NBN 250 (240Mbps TES) | AU$78p/m (first 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) Offering the lowest introductory and ongoing costs at this speed, SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan represents unbeatable value. The telco has also increased its quoted typical evening speed figure, from a previous 211Mbps in mid-2024 to a very respectable 240Mbps. It might not be the theoretical maximum speed still, but for our money, the low cost outweighs a 10Mbps deficit.

More, for less

We’ve previously waxed lyrical about SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan in July 2024. At the time, the plan quoted a typical evening speed – the speed you can expect to achieve in the busier evening hours of 7pm to 11pm – of 211Mbps. Quite a few other providers comfortably beat this, but SpinTel has since revised its figure to a much more competitive 240Mbps. Plus, the introductory price has come down by AU$1. Getting more for less is about as good as it gets.

Get the kit to get connected

In order to take advantage of SpinTel’s incredibly cheap NBN 250 plan, you first need to make sure you have the right connection at home. Because NBN 250 plans are considered very high speed, you’ll need to have a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coax (HFC) connection. If you don’t have one of those technologies at home, don’t worry, as you may be in an eligible suburb to take up NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade.

SpinTel supports this program, so when you enter your address, you’ll be told if you already have an FTTP connection or not. If you don’t, you can still order this NBN 250 plan and SpinTel will handle the process of getting your home upgraded to newer technology. (Do note, however, that those living in apartment buildings generally can’t get this upgrade.)

Great value everywhere

If you feel an NBN 250 plan might be overkill for your home, or perhaps still not fast enough, SpinTel’s NBN 100 and NBN 1000 plans also offer epic value. The telco’s 100Mbps plan, which is available for all NBN connection types, has a low introductory cost of AU$65p/m for 6 months, after which it increases to AU$81.95p/m, the lowest of any of the major providers. The result is not only one of the lowest first year costs, but the only one whose ongoing yearly cost comes in under AU$1,000.

It’s a similar story for SpinTel’s gigabit NBN plan, which currently has the lowest introductory cost of any provider at just AU$90p/m. After 6 months, this monthly cost increases to AU$100.95p/m, well below the current average of around AU$120p/m. Do note that this plan advertises a typical evening speed of ‘only’ 650Mbps – most other providers quote 700Mbps to 800Mbps – but once again, we think the low cost of the plan more than makes up for it.