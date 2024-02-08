Save £135 on TalkTalk's Full Fibre 500 broadband package with six months half price!

In the market for a new broadband deal and looking to save some cash? Well, you're in luck. TalkTalk's Full Fibre 500 plan is currently half price for six months!

At the moment, it costs just £22.50 per month for six months and £45 per month from month seven of a 24-month contract, meaning you can save £135!

Plus, when many providers hike their prices this April, TalkTalk won't. This is because the provider is freezing prices on many of its deals (including this one) until 2026! On top of this, there aren't any upfront fees to pay when you take out this package and you'll receive a Wi-Fi 6, Amazon eero Pro 6 router for free (RRP £189.99).

There's lots to love about this deal besides the price, too. After all, this package provides average download speeds of 525Mbps and average upload speeds of 72Mbps. It's ideal for up to 75 devices and can keep even the busiest and most connected households happy.

Want to make the most of this offer? Just click on the link below. Be quick though, the sale ends on 14 February 2024.

OUR TALKTALK BROADBAND DEAL

TalkTalk Full Fibre 500 broadband | £22.50 per month for six months, then £45 per month | 525Mbps average download speeds | 24-month Contract | No upfront fees

TalkTalk's Full Fibre 500 broadband is currently in the sale. Buy before 14 February 2024 and you'll receive six months of half-price broadband. This makes it £22.50 per month, rather than £45. There are also no upfront fees to pay and you get a Wi-Fi 6, Amazon eero Pro 6 router for free (RRP £189.99). This deal is ultra-quick and provides average download speeds of 525Mbps. TalkTalk says it can handle more than 75 devices at once and is 13x faster than standard fibre broadband.

Why should you choose TalkTalk broadband?

TalkTalk has quickly gained a reputation as one of the country's best and most popular broadband providers.

We like TalkTalk just as much as its customers. After all, the company offers a great range of speeds. For context, TalkTalk's slowest package (which currently costs £28 per month) offers average download speeds of 65Mbps, while its quickest (which currently costs £54 per month) provides 944Mbps average download speeds. These packages are usually also much cheaper than comparable plans from the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

That said, although there's lots to love about TalkTalk, the company isn't perfect. Before you partner with them, you should be aware that TalkTalk scores poorly on customer review sites like Trustpilot, where it's currently rated 2.9/5 based on more than 78,500 reviews. In fact, almost half of reviewers on the site (45%) have given the company one star out of a possible five! But, to counter this, the latest data from Ofcom has shown that TalkTalk only receives 15 complaints per 100,000 customers. This is the same as the industry average.

Not sure whether this particular deal we've highlighted from TalkTalk is right for you?Or would you like to compare it to the rest that are currently available at your address? Pop your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all the best broadband deals available at your property.

Loading...