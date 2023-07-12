Get NOW Broadband Super Fibre for only £21 per month

If you're searching for a top broadband deal that won't break the bank, then we may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because, right now, NOW Broadband's Super Fibre package is available for only £21 per month. This makes it one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals on the market today.

With this deal, you'll receive average download speeds of 63Mbps. This means it's more than quick enough for multiple family members to stream their favourite shows and download movies simultaneously.

Another thing that we really like about this deal is that it's only a 12-month contract. At a time when many providers are only offering 24-month deals, this means it's far more flexible. However, although it's relatively cheap, you will need to pay an upfront fee of £5. This covers the delivery of your equipment.

When you sign up for the package, you also have the option to add a NOW Entertainment Membership for only £9.99 per month (this can be cancelled at any time). Should you choose this upgrade then you won't need to worry about any streaming limitations. That's because this broadband deal comes with unlimited downloads.

However, you should be aware that this deal is for new NOW Broadband customers only. In addition to this, at the end of your contract, the price will rise to £38.50 per month. Thankfully, at this point you can leave without paying a penalty.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

NOW Broadband Super Fibre | 63Mbps | £21 p/m | £5 upfront fee | 12-month contract

Why choose NOW Broadband?

Although some people still associate NOW with its excellent TV offering, the company is now also one of the UK's best broadband providers.

We think there's a lot to love about partnering with NOW. After all, the company offers a range of contract lengths, a selection of TV bundles featuring NOW passes and a collection of reliable and affordable broadband options.

In fact, NOW's options are usually some of the most affordable on the market and the company regularly undercuts the prices of leading providers such as Sky, Virgin Media and BT.

Added to this, the company is rapidly gaining a reputation for providing outstanding levels of customer service. As part of this, the company has made the switching process as simple as possible. In fact, if you're with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet, NOW's dedicated team will deal with your current provider, so you don't have to.

That said, although there's a lot to love about NOW, if you're looking for the fastest speeds on the market or you don't want to pay upfront fees, then you might want to check out options from other providers. To do this, either head over to our best broadband deals page or add your postcode into the widget below. We'll then show you exactly what's available at your address.

