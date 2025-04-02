A lucky few can snag iiNet 500Mbps internet for just AU$40 a month right now

The fastest NBN plans aren’t just reserved for homes with fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connections. Apartment dwellers can also access high-speed internet thanks to TPG’s Vision Network, which has been delivering up to gigabit download speeds via fibre to the building (FTTB) since June 2024.

Right now, TPG-owned iiNet has slashed prices of its FTTB plans by up to 55%, with all now available for just AU$39.99p/m for the first 6 months.

The key caveat here is the number of premises that are eligible to sign up for iiNet’s FTTB plans. Vision Network says the current number is “over 400,000” but adds that these are only in Australia’s six main capital cities and three regional towns in Victoria.

Before you get excited thinking you can get very high-speed internet in your unit, we recommend checking your address with iiNet first. If you get the green light, then you could seriously supercharge your home’s internet connection.

iiNet FTTB Max | 500Mbps | AU$39.99p/m

iiNet FTTB Max | 500Mbps | AU$39.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$89.99p/m)

iiNet’s maximum-speed plan gets the biggest discount, with $300 in savings to be had over the first 6 months. Typical evening speeds are advertised at a blisteringly fast 500Mbps, which is much faster than what’s achievable via the NBN in apartment buildings.

View Deal

If you connect to the internet via the NBN, then the maximum download speed you can achieve is with the best NBN 100 plans. iiNet’s plans could give you download speeds at least five times faster, but potentially even up to 10 times faster. The telco advertises 500Mbps typical evening speeds on its FTTB Max plan, but adds that the infrastructure is technically capable of up to gigabit speeds, putting it in direct competition with the best NBN 1000 plans.

Similar FTTB plans are available from TPG, but they’ve all only received a 50% discount, meaning the equivalent 500Mbps plan is AU$45p/m for the first 6 months.

If you think the lightning-fast speeds of iiNet’s FTTB Max plan will be too much for you, or you’re not keen on the ongoing AU$90p/m cost, you can check out the telco’s other FTTB plans in the price comparison widget below.

Now, if you don’t live in an apartment and have stumbled across this page, you can still find out more about getting a faster internet connection for less in our guide to the best internet deals in the country.

