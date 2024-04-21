Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, April 21 (game #818)
You'll need your wits about you to solve Quordle today, because it's rather a tough one. On the plus side, it being a Sunday means you should have plenty of time to think it through. Slow and steady wins the day.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #818) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #818) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.
Quordle today (game #818) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #818) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #818) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• C
• F
• C
• M
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #818) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #818, are…
- CASTE
- FUNKY
- CAVIL
- MANGA
I solved today's Quordle with two guesses remaining, but that owed far more to my strategy of beginning with three fixed start words than it did to any intelligence on my part. Today's game is a really, really tough one – and frankly, I got lucky.
For starters, one of the words, CAVIL, is one I simply didn't know. I think of myself as a relatively erudite person, but I've simply never come across it before; for the uninitiated, it means "to raise trivial and frivolous objection", according to Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Beyond that, MANGA is also a bit of a nightmare word, with repeated As of which one sits at the end of a word. Plus, FUNKY has a format that can regularly be found in other words; FUNNY, primarily, but also PUNKY and HUNKY and possibly the likes of LUCKY and PINKY.
Fortunately for me, my start words – STARE, DOILY and PUNCH – gave me everything I needed to solve CASTE right away, and with FUNKY I made an educated guess knowing that I could play FUNNY next if I was wrong. MANGA was more of a stab in the dark, but it worked, and that left CAVIL. Here I really was scratching around for a while, but I'd used to many letters by then that it was the only word I could find that Quordle would accept, so I played it and was relived when all five letters turned green.
On the plus side, the Sequence was pretty simple today at least.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #818) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #818, are…
- SKIMP
- SCOWL
- ICILY
- PLEAT
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #817, Saturday 20 April: STAMP, FORTH, DULLY, OUNCE
- Quordle #816, Friday 19 April: WOMAN, WAXEN, FLIRT, FLOAT
- Quordle #815, Thursday 18 April: MATCH, APTLY, BISON, CLINK
- Quordle #814, Wednesday 17 April: COLON, EQUIP, SUITE, BLURB
- Quordle #813, Tuesday 16 April: METAL, MATEY, AGREE, DRIVE
- Quordle #812, Monday 15 April: STINT, RAPID, BRING, BUILD
- Quordle #811, Sunday 14 April: WITTY, DADDY, SHORT, SLUNG
- Quordle #810, Saturday 13 April: GROVE, ALLOY, TIMID, TWIST
- Quordle #809, Friday 12 April: GUILD, VOMIT, DROOP, BIGOT
- Quordle #808, Thursday 11 April: STRIP, EVENT, EPOXY, GROSS
- Quordle #807, Wednesday 10 April: LANCE, TAPIR, MURKY, CANAL
- Quordle #806, Tuesday 9 April: HERON, FIEND, TWINE, WORSE
- Quordle #805, Monday 8 April: CRAZE, EQUIP, RALLY, SCOUR
- Quordle #804, Sunday 7 April: BRING, WRING, LARVA, GOUGE
- Quordle #803, Saturday 6 April: BLUFF, TENSE, CRUEL, ASKEW
- Quordle #802, Friday 5 April: ENEMY, FLACK, PAYEE, UNFIT
- Quordle #801, Thursday 4 April: CLEFT, RACER, TABBY, FRAIL
- Quordle #800, Wednesday 3 April: CARRY, SPEAK, LOSER, SUAVE
- Quordle #799, Tuesday 2 April: APTLY, STEAL, SNOUT, STAVE
- Quordle #798, Monday 1 April: CARVE, TIGHT, AGLOW, WOVEN
