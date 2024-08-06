NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, August 7 (game #157)

Today's Strands puzzle is a fun one, but it might well prove difficult to solve – so read on for my hints if you need them.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #157) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Oh, oh, oh!

NYT Strands today (game #157) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MIST

SLATE

HEAT

TRAY

TONIC

CHEAT

NYT Strands today (game #157) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sounds just so

NYT Strands today (game #157) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: bottom, 3rd column • Last: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #157) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #157, are…

DOUGH

MISTLETOE

WHOA

RAINBOW

CHATEAU

AVOCADO

SPANGRAM: RHYMETIME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I sort of like this Strands puzzle, but also don't. Let me explain: on the one hand, I love the concept of 'words that all end with an 'O' sound. And I love even more that they're all different O sounds; OUGH, OE, OA, OW, EAU and indeed O. It's creative, it's challenging and it makes for a great instalment of Strands.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it has a flaw – and it concerns the spangram. The game's rules state that the spangram "describes the game's theme", but today's is RHYMETIME. Does that really describe the theme? Well, in one sense – because obviously all of these words rhyme. But the theme here isn't just 'rhyming words', it's specifically 'rhyming words that all have an 'O' sound'. I'm not sure how that could have been turned into a spangram, admittedly, but surely the NYT's puzzle setters could have tried.

Still, I'm being picky here. This is a fun Strands game that I enjoyed playing, and that's enough for me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 6 August, game #156)

SHEET

BLANKET

TOWEL

PILLOWCASE

TABLECLOTH

SPANGRAM: LINENCLOSET