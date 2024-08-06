NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, August 7 (game #423)

It's been a while since we've had a truly difficult Connections puzzle… and that hasn't changed today. Of course everyone's experience of the game is different, so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #423) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

X-RAY

BYTE

RADIO

DRILL

DISHWASHER

RAM

MICROWAVE

SERVER

COMEDIAN

COOK

STUFF

HOST

PACK

VISIBLE

BRIDLE

JAM

NYT Connections today (game #423) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Squash in

Squash in Green: As in 'The Bear'

As in 'The Bear' Blue: Radiations

Radiations Purple: They all have something that's a synonym for 'a small quantity'

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #423) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CRAM

GREEN: RESTAURANT JOBS

BLUE: ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM

PURPLE: THINGS WITH BITS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #423) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #423, are…

YELLOW: CRAM JAM, PACK, RAM, STUFF

JAM, PACK, RAM, STUFF GREEN: RESTAURANT JOBS COOK, DISHWASHER, HOST, SERVER

COOK, DISHWASHER, HOST, SERVER BLUE: ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM MICROWAVE, RADIO, VISIBLE, X-RAY

MICROWAVE, RADIO, VISIBLE, X-RAY PURPLE: THINGS WITH BITS BRIDLE, BYTE, COMEDIAN, DRILL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's always such a relief to solve the blue group early on, because I know that I'm unlikely to fail once I have that in place. Yellow and green are usually pretty easy, so once blue is out of the way there's no need to worry about purple.

Today, blue was a cinch for a physics nerd like me – the second I saw X-RAY and RADIO in the same game I was pretty sure they'd go together, and MICROWAVE was another obvious one. VISIBLE might have foxed some people, but all those hours spent reading about telescopes and quantum physics finally came in handy.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

