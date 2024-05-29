NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 30 (game #88)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
How's your week going? If you're feeling smart today then when not try to solve today's Strands puzzle from the NYT without using any hints at all, in order to get a perfect score. Or you could use some of my hints, which again won't affect your in-game score. That'll stay just between you and me…
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pump it up!
NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• THIGH
• THING
• CHUNK
• LOCK
• EDGE
• SLOT
NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• If the shoe fits
NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: bottom, 3rd column
• Last: top, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #88) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #88, are…
- CHUNKY
- BLOCK
- CONE
- KITTEN
- CUBAN
- WEDGE
- STILETTO
- SPANGRAM: HIGHHEELS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
The fact that I solved this Strands puzzle in only a couple of minutes, despite not really knowing much about the subject (and that's an understatement), proves just how easy it is. Several of the answers were laid out nicely along the edges of the board, and stood out quickly based purely on letter combinations: WEDGE, CHUNKY and BLOCK were all simple to solve in that manner.
That said, I had no idea what united those words. Uncovering CONE confused me even more. It was only when I spotted KITTEN and then CUBAN that the lightbulb went off in my head, and the others followed soon afterwards.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 29 May, game #87)
- WEIGHTS
- ROWER
- BIKE
- TREADMILL
- CABLES
- ELLIPTICAL
- SPANGRAM: FITNESS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).