NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 30 (game #88)

How's your week going? If you're feeling smart today then when not try to solve today's Strands puzzle from the NYT without using any hints at all, in order to get a perfect score. Or you could use some of my hints, which again won't affect your in-game score. That'll stay just between you and me…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pump it up!

NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • THIGH • THING • CHUNK • LOCK • EDGE • SLOT

NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • If the shoe fits

NYT Strands today (game #88) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: bottom, 3rd column • Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #88) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #88, are…

CHUNKY

BLOCK

CONE

KITTEN

CUBAN

WEDGE

STILETTO

SPANGRAM: HIGHHEELS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The fact that I solved this Strands puzzle in only a couple of minutes, despite not really knowing much about the subject (and that's an understatement), proves just how easy it is. Several of the answers were laid out nicely along the edges of the board, and stood out quickly based purely on letter combinations: WEDGE, CHUNKY and BLOCK were all simple to solve in that manner.

That said, I had no idea what united those words. Uncovering CONE confused me even more. It was only when I spotted KITTEN and then CUBAN that the lightbulb went off in my head, and the others followed soon afterwards.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

