NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, August 28 (game #178)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #178) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Commuter benefits

NYT Strands today (game #178) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FRAIL

ABRUPT

SWAB

STUB

SCANT

TEEN

NYT Strands today (game #178) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mass transit

NYT Strands today (game #178) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 6th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #178) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #178, are…

FERRY

TRAIN

STREETCAR

MONORAIL

SUBWAY

SPANGRAM: PUBLICTRANSPORT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is an incredibly straightforward and very easy Strands puzzle, with no real complications at all. The theme clue of 'Commuter benefits' pretty much gives the game away, and once you found the likes of FERRY or TRAIN you'll have known exactly what you needed to do here.

That said, there was one minor complication – namely that the spangram was very long and potentially hard to find. I spotted TRANSPORT early on, and figured it was part of the spangram, but it didn't turn yellow and I knew it wouldn't do, because it didn't touch two sides of the board. It was only relatively late on that I realized it had the word PUBLIC in front of it, at which point everything clicked into place.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 27 August, game #177)

PEPPERS

ZUCCHINI

EGGPLANT

TOMATOES

ONIONS

SPANGRAM: RATATOUILLE