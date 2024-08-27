NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, August 28 (game #444)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #444) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MARTINI

TEETH

HUMOR

PENDULUM

STEPS

TEA BAG

MONKEY BARS

TETHERBALL

TEETOTALER

SLIDE

BOOMER

DESERT

SWINGS

YO-YO

TEETER-TOTTER

BLUES

NYT Connections today (game #444) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Have fun, kids

Have fun, kids Green: Just hanging!

Just hanging! Blue: Not wet

Not wet Purple: [word for young child] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #444) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT

GREEN: FOUND AT THE END OF A STRING/CORD

BLUE: DESCRIBED AS DRY

PURPLE: BABY ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #444) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #444, are…

YELLOW: PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT MONKEY BARS, SLIDE, SWINGS, TEETER-TOTTER

MONKEY BARS, SLIDE, SWINGS, TEETER-TOTTER GREEN: FOUND AT THE END OF A STRING/CORD PENDULUM, TEA BAG, TETHERBALL, YO-YO

PENDULUM, TEA BAG, TETHERBALL, YO-YO BLUE: DESCRIBED AS DRY DESERT, HUMOR, MARTINI, TEETOTALER

DESERT, HUMOR, MARTINI, TEETOTALER PURPLE: BABY ___ BLUES, BOOMER, STEPS, TEETH

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Blank-style Connections are often the ones that defeat me. In hindsight, the one included today – BABY [BLANK] – should have been easy. After all, Baby boomer, baby steps, baby blues and baby teeth are all established phrases. But in the heat of Connections battle, those links simply didn't occur to me.

Still, it didn't hurt me today. Yellow – playground equipment – was an easy one, and both green and blue were comfortable solves after a bit of thought.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

